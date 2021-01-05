Western Kentucky has added two more pieces to next year's team.
The Hilltoppers announced Tuesday the signing of defensive end Michael Pitts, and also got a commitment from defensive back Daewood Davis the same day, after already signing eight to next year's class.
Pitts comes from Cincinnati, where he spent five years and played in 38 games total and started 22. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Stone Mountain, Ga., native recorded 77 total tackles, including 17.5 for loss with 9.5 sacks, for the Bearcats. He played in five games in the 2020 season, with 10 tackles and 0.5 for loss. He also forced a fumble. Pitts was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports out of Stephenson High School, where he helped his team to a 6-AAAAA title and earned Division A Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Davis announced his commitment via Twitter, but the team has not yet formally announced his signing. He's a 6-foot-2, 181-pound cornerback coming from Oregon, where as a junior this year appeared in one game -- the season opener against Stanford.
He flipped between wide receiver and defensive back during his career at Oregon and after redshirting in 2017 as a freshman, appeared in seven games in 2018, where he caught one pass for 13 yards. He moved to cornerback after the season and started the 2019 fall camp at the position, but moved back to wide receiver and played in 13 games, recording nine receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown and also appeared on special teams.
Davis was a consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports out of Deefield Beach High School. The Hilltoppers signed another player that went to Deerfield Beach -- cornerback Miguel Edwards -- during the early signing period. WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White told the Daily News after Edwards' signing that he has "a great relationship with his head coach."
The Hilltoppers have already signed several other transfers this offseason, including running back Adam Cofield, linebacker Matthew Flint, receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns and quarterback Bailey Zappe, as well as incoming true freshmen tight end River Helms and quarterback Chance McDonald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.