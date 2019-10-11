Western Kentucky has already matched its win total from 2018.
Saturday will mark the halfway point of a year that’s already looking up for a program Tyson Helton promised to rebuild into the power Hilltopper fans came to know when he was previously with the team as an offensive coordinator.
It hasn’t looked like many would’ve expected; a defensively sound football team instead of one with eye-popping offensive fireworks.
Don’t expect anything flashy when Army (3-2) and WKU (3-2) kick off Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium at 6 p.m. CDT. Helton knows what a win would do for his program and the discipline it will take to get that done in his midyear nonconference test.
“It would be a big win for us,” Helton said after practice Thursday. “We have a lot of respect for Army. They went 11-2 last year and they took Michigan all the way into overtime this year and they’re a really good football team. Anytime you can play a quality opponent like Army and come away with a good home win, it says a lot about where you are as a program.”
The Hilltoppers and Black Knights have only played twice, during a home-and-home series in 2013 an 2014 that came with WKU wins. Bobby Petrino’s only season at WKU in 2013 saw Antonio Andrews rush for 117 yards in a 21-17 win for the Hilltoppers in New York. The next season, Leon Allen set the Conference USA single-game rushing record with 345 yards as WKU defeated Army 52-24.
Jeff Monken has carried the Black Knights into better days since then. They finished No. 19 in the final Associated Press poll last year and started the season with wins over Rice, Texas-San Antonio and Morgan State. Army lost by a field goal in overtime at Michigan on Sept. 7 and fell short in a comeback effort at home last week against Tulane. The Black Knights scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes and fell 42-33 to snap a 15-game winning streak at Michie Stadium.
Army will challenge the Hilltoppers defense in assignment discipline against a triple-option offense that ranks eighth in the country with 4.8 yards per rush, 30th in third down conversion (43 percent) and 16th in its fourth down conversion rate (75 percent).
The challenge comes at an interesting time, with WKU’s defense allowing 2.8 yards per rush and 20.6 points per game. The Hilltoppers haven’t allowed a touchdown in the fourth quarter in four straight contests.
“You know what they’re going to do and what blocks you’re going to get,” WKU defensive end Juwuan Jones said. “It’s a matter of playing your key and running to the ball and never giving up.
“It’s something new. It’s a break from normal offenses when you have to scheme for different formations and things multiple teams do. Army only does a select few things. They try to run the ball down your throat and control the clock and control the pace of the game. It’s something you’ve got to deal with.”
As of Friday afternoon, Army was a 4.5-point favorite to defeat the Hilltoppers.
“We know it’s going to be a battle,” Helton said. “It’s going to be a challenge and we know we’re the underdog and all those things. Our guys are pumped up and ready for the challenge and looking forward to playing them.”
