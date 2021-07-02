The Western Kentucky men's basketball team's full 2021-22 Conference USA slate of 18 games, complete with a format change to divisional play, was released this week by the league.
The reigning East Division champion Hilltoppers will play every team from the East (Florida Atlantic, FIU, Old Dominion, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee and Marshall) twice in home-and-home matchups, while facing every team from the West Division except UTEP once for a total of nine home games and nine away games.
WKU will open its conference slate on the road for the third time in four seasons, starting at Southern Miss on Dec. 30. The Hilltoppers will follow up their conference opener at 2021 West Division champion Louisiana Tech on New Year's Day.
After a midweek bye, WKU will then play three straight contests at home at E.A. Diddle Arena, including FIU on Jan. 8, Rice on Jan. 13 and North Texas on Jan. 15.
The Hilltoppers and Mean Green squared off last year in the C-USA Tournament title game, with North Texas pulling out the win in overtime. Of the 11 times North Texas and WKU will have met since the Hilltoppers joined C-USA, this will only be the fourth time the matchup has been held in Bowling Green.
WKU will travel in late January to play at Florida Atlantic on Jan. 20 and at FIU on Jan. 22. The Hilltoppers will close out the month by hosting UAB on Jan. 27 and Middle Tennessee on Jan. 29.
Starting in February, the Hilltoppers will be on the road at Charlotte on Feb. 3 and at Old Dominion on Feb. 5. They'll return home for a single game to host Florida Atlantic on Feb. 10 before flying to San Antonio to play UTSA on Feb. 13.
WKU will host two more times during the month, on Feb. 17 against Charlotte and Feb. 19 against Old Dominion. The Hilltoppers' second bye comes Feb. 24 before a bus trip to Middle Tennessee on Feb. 26.
WKU closes the regular season with a home-and-home against its travel partner, Marshall. The Hilltoppers will play in Huntington, W.Va., on March 2 before hosting the Thundering Herd for Senior Day on March 5.
The 2022 C-USA Basketball Championships will take place March 9-12 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
C-USA's television partners could still ask for date changes to accommodate broadcast schedules. Game times will be announced at a later date.
The non-conference portion of the 2021-22 schedule is still being finalized.
WKU Hilltopper Basketball 2021-22 C-USA Schedule
- Thursday, December 30 – at Southern Miss
- Saturday, January 1 – at Louisiana Tech
- Thursday, January 6 – BYE
- Saturday, January 8 – FIU
- Thursday, January 13 – RICE
- Saturday, January 15 – NORTH TEXAS
- Thursday, January 20 – at Florida Atlantic
- Saturday, January 22 – at FIU
- Thursday, January 27 – UAB
- Saturday, January 29 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE
- Thursday, February 3 – at Charlotte
- Saturday, February 5 – at Old Dominion
- Thursday, February 10 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC
- Sunday, February 13 – at UTSA
- Thursday, February 17 – CHARLOTTE
- Saturday, February 19 – OLD DOMINION
- Thursday, February 24 – BYE
- Saturday, February 26 – at Middle Tennessee
- Thursday, March 3 – at Marshall
- Sunday, March 6 – MARSHALL