The Western Kentucky baseball team has announced additional changes to its 2021 schedule.
After postponing Friday’s season-opener against North Dakota State due to inclement weather, the Hilltoppers have postponed Saturday’s game as well and will plan to play on both Sunday and Monday.
Both programs still hope to complete a full three-game series and will attempt to play a doubleheader on either Sunday or Monday, dependent on weather and field conditions.
Game times for the series are currently TBD and will be updated when appropriate.
The Hilltoppers will also be pushing back their matchup with Vanderbilt from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Updated Schedule
- Saturday, Feb. 20 – NO GAME
- Sunday, Feb. 21 – vs. North Dakota State – Nick Denes Field
- Monday, Feb. 22 – vs. North Dakota State – Nick Denes Field
- Tuesday, Feb. 23 – NO GAME
- Wednesday, Feb. 24 – at Vanderbilt – Nashville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.