Western Kentucky has hired Carlos Locklyn as running backs coach, head coach Tyson Helton announced Wednesday. Locklyn comes to WKU after working the past two years as director of high school relations at Florida State (2020) and Memphis (2019).
Prior to joining the collegiate ranks, Locklyn had a very successful, eight-year run as an offensive coordinator at four Memphis-area high schools: Trezevant (2009), Westwood (2010-11), Manassas (2012-14) and Cordova (2015-16).
In 2011, behind an offense that topped 40 points five times, Westwood advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2A state playoffs. Manassas advanced to the 3A state playoffs each year Locklyn was coordinating the Tigers' offense. Cordova averaged 33.6 points per game in his two years, qualifying for the 6A state playoffs each season and playing into the state semifinal round in 2016.
He then joined head coach Mike Norvell at Memphis for three years from 2017-19. He served as a weight room assistant in 2017 before taking responsibilities as an offensive analyst in 2018 and spending the 2019 season as director of high school relations for the Tigers. Locklyn then joined the Seminoles with Norvell and worked in that same role for the 2020 campaign.
Locklyn was a four-year letterman at Chattanooga, rushing for 1,555 yards over three seasons and twice leading the Mocs in rushing while also adding 71 receptions for 676 yards. He played cornerback his junior year, tying for the team lead in interceptions, as well as the first four games of his senior year before moving back to running back and leading the team with 867 rushing yards. His average of 123.9 rushing yards per game still stands as Chattanooga's single-season record, and his 6.5 yards-per-carry average ranks fifth on the program's all-time list.
Locklyn signed with New York Giants as a free agent but was released after an injury, then went on to play in the Arena Football League.
