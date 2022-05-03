Western Kentucky’s 2022 football schedule has seen another change.
At the request of Conference USA, the WKU-UAB game at Houchens-Smith Stadium has been moved to Oct. 21, WKU announced Tuesday.
Additional information will be provided at a later date, according to the release.
WKU’s schedule had already seen revisions after the resolution between C-USA and Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss that allowed the three institutions to withdraw as members of the conference at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
UAB was added to WKU’s schedule as part of the revisions – the game was scheduled for Oct. 22 before Tuesday’s change – and the Hilltoppers also added an Oct. 29 home contest with North Texas. The originally scheduled games against Charlotte, Rice and FAU were also adjusted during the March revision, while the nonconference schedule remained the same for the Hilltoppers.
2022 WKU Football Schedule
(2021 record in parenthesis)
Aug. 27 – Austin Peay (6-5)
Sept. 3 – at Hawaii (6-7)
Sept. 10 – BYE WEEK
Sept. 17 – at Indiana (2-10)
Sept. 24 – FIU (1-11)
Oct. 1 – Troy (5-7)
Oct. 8 – at UTSA (12-2)
Oct. 15 – at Middle Tennessee (7-6)
Oct. 21 – UAB (9-4)
Oct. 29 – North Texas (6-7)
Nov. 5 – at Charlotte (5-7)
Nov. 12 – Rice (4-8)
Nov. 19 – at Auburn (6-7)
Nov. 26 – at Florida Atlantic (5-7)
KINCADE gets INVITE TO CHIEFS MINICAMP
Western Kentucky safety Antwon Kincade has earned an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs, WKU announced Tuesday.
Kincade was a full-time starter the last three seasons for the Hilltoppers, and was a five-time letter winner – he, Jeremy Darvin and DeAngelo Malone were the first in program history to earn five letters, due to an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the final year, he led the 9-5 Hilltoppers with 100 total tackles, which ranked sixth in C-USA. He surpassed 300 career tackles in the team’s final regular season game – only three others have reached the feat in the program’s FBS era. Kincade also had two fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss, an interception, a quarterback hurry that led to an interception and four pass breakups. Kincade was the defensive MVP of the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl and a C-USA honorable mention selection.
In last weekend’s NFL Draft, WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round and quarterback Bailey Zappe was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round. Receiver Jerreth Sterns went undrafted but signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after the draft.
HAGGERTY DRAFTED BY CFL’S ARGONAUTS
WKU punter John Haggerty was selected in the first round with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Global Draft by the Toronto Argonauts.
The CFL Global Draft featured a three-round selection of non-Canadian and non-American players by CFL teams prior to the CFL Draft.
The Sydney, Australia, native was a prolific punter with the Hilltoppers, setting the program record with 45.9 yards per punt in 2019 during his first season playing American football, and followed with a 45.7 yards per punt average the following season.
With WKU’s high-scoring offense last fall, Haggerty didn’t qualify for WKU program records, but in 33 attempts he averaged 48.7 yards per punt. Sixteen went over 50 yards and 11 were inside the 20-yard line. Haggerty averaged 46.5 yards per punt in his career, which would rank first had he hit the 150-punt minimun – he punted 134 times in three seasons. He finished 10th in program history with 6,232 career punting yards.{&end}