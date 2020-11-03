The Western Kentucky men's basketball team's nonconference schedule will include three games in a bubble setting hosted by the University of Louisville, including a Dec. 1 matchup with the Cardinals and two other games against 2020 conference champions.
The Hilltoppers will face Little Rock on Nov. 28, Louisville on Dec. 1 and Prairie View A&M on Dec. 3 for its three games at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville is hosting the 2020 Wade Houston Tipoff Classic during this window, but WKU’s games will not officially be a part of the multi-team event.
The Hilltoppers will open play in the bubble against their old Sun Belt Conference foe Little Rock. WKU holds a 35-13 all-time edge in the series, although the programs have not met since 2014. The Tops are 2-0 on a neutral court against the Trojans.
Little Rock finished 21-10 last season and won the Sun Belt regular-season title.
WKU’s game against Louisville on Dec. 1 will be a true road game and will count toward the teams’ ongoing four-year series. The Cardinals are slated to return to E.A. Diddle Arena in the 2021-22 season before hosting WKU for another game at the Yum! Center in 2022-23.
Louisville leads the all-time series 41-39, including a 71-54 victory last season in Nashville that propelled the Cardinals to a No. 1 national ranking. They finished 24-7 a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
WKU has faced Prairie View A&M just once before, an 85-72 win in 1988. The Panthers went 19-13 last season and won the SWAC regular-season championship.
Testing protocols will be in place for all participating teams and health protocols established by the ACC will be in place.
Game times and television assignments for the games will be determined later.
The rest of WKU’s nine-game non-conference schedule will be announced soon.
