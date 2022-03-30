Western Kentucky has announced its updated 2022 football schedule following the recent resolution between Conference USA and Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss that allows the three institutions to withdraw as members of the conference at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
The Hilltoppers’ nonconference slate will remain the same, with matchups against Austin Peay (Aug. 27), Hawaii (Sept. 3), Indiana (Sept. 17), Troy (Oct. 1) and Auburn (Nov. 19).
The Hilltoppers lost to Big Ten opponent Indiana, 33-31, at home last season and will travel to Bloomington, Ind., in 2022.
WKU’s game against SEC member Auburn will mark the third meeting between the schools, with their last matchup coming back in 2005.
WKU’s updated conference schedule will still feature four home games and four road games, with those home and away dates remaining the same as previously scheduled. The Hilltoppers’ revised conference slate will now include contests against UAB (Oct. 22) and North Texas (Oct. 29), while their dates for matchups with Charlotte (Nov. 5), Rice (Nov. 12) and Florida Atlantic (Nov. 26) have also been adjusted.
C-USA’s 18th annual Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 2. Details on football championship format will continue to be discussed by the 11 members and released at a later date, according to a release from C-USA. A source told the Daily News – while not yet finalized – the league will not use divisions and the top two teams in the regular-season standings will play in the championship game.
All game dates are subject to change for television consideration. Broadcast information for the 2022 season will be released at a later time.
C-USA's updated schedule release comes a day after the league and Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss released a joint statement announcing the resolution that allows the schools to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year and compete in the Sun Belt in 2022-23.
The three schools accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall. Each announced last month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference.
C-USA then filed a request for arbitration and said the three schools were contractually obligated to stay put for another year, prompting Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to file their own court complaints against the league.
In early March, the Sun Belt released a composite schedule with its four new additions – James Madison is also joining. The season kicks off Sept. 2 when Old Dominion hosts Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The next day, Southern Miss will host Liberty, Marshall will host Norfolk State, and James Madison hosts Middle Tennessee.
Conference USA last month had released a football schedule for the 2022 season with 14 teams, including Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion. Six other C-USA schools – UAB, UTSA, FAU, North Texas, Rice and Charlotte – have announced they are leaving for the American Athletic Conference, but not until 2023.
C-USA plans to add Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State to rebuild the conference, but those schools are not scheduled to join until 2023.
Conference USA “is committed to the long-term growth of the league as we usher in new members in the coming years,” the league said in a separate statement Tuesday. "As we begin this new era of Conference USA, our focus remains on providing the best possible experiences for our student-athletes while engaging in the broader national conversation and process around changing the overall model. The landscape of college athletics has shifted expansively and we will continue to be a substantial part of that evolution.”
2022 WKU Football Schedule (2021 record in parenthesis)
Aug. 27 – Austin Peay (6-5)
Sept. 3 – at Hawaii (6-7)
Sept. 10 – BYE WEEK
Sept. 17 – at Indiana (2-10)
Sept. 24 – FIU* (1-11)
Oct. 1 – Troy (5-7)
Oct. 8 – at UTSA* (12-2)
Oct. 15 – at Middle Tennessee* (7-6)
Oct. 22 – UAB* (9-4)
Oct. 29 – North Texas* (6-7)
Nov. 5 – at Charlotte* (5-7)
Nov. 12 – Rice* (4-8)
Nov. 19 – at Auburn (6-7)
Nov. 26 – at Florida Atlantic* (5-7)