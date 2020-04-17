Western Kentucky men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Friday the signing of Kevin Osawe (6-foot-6, Forward) to a national letter of intent in the 2020 class.
Osawe will have two years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Vincennes (Ind.) University.
“We’re excited to have Kevin join our family,” Stansbury said in a news release. “It’s very obvious he comes from one of the best junior colleges in the country under coach Todd Franklin. He joins us from a program where he’s been coached and where he won a national championship as a freshman, and had another opportunity this year. He brings us some experience and some versatility, and he’s a young man we think will fit right in with our program with his work ethic.”
Osawe – who’s originally from Brampton, Ontario, Canada – was named a NJCAA Division I Third-Team All-American this year following his sophomore season.
He averaged 17.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists as Vincennes compiled a 28-5 record, a No. 9 final national ranking and a No. 10 overall seed in the NJCAA National Tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osawe also made 66 3-pointers in 2019-20, while ranking sixth nationally in defensive rebounds and 25th in total rebounds.
As a freshman, he averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists on the Vincennes squad that won the NJCAA national championship with a 34-2 record.
He shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range for the season and was named MVP of the National Tournament, including 22 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game.
Osawe is rated the No. 10 overall junior-college prospect in the nation by JUCORecruiting.com.
Prior to arriving at Vincennes, he was a standout prep player at Central Technical School in Canada.
He'll join incoming freshmen Dayvion McKnight and Kylen Milton as newcomers for the 2020-21 season.
