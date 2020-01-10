Western Kentucky announced its 2020 season softball schedule Friday.
The combination of nine newcomers and 11 returners will take the field 51 times throughout the regular season while looking to secure one of eight spots in Conference USA’s Tournament – hosted in Bowling Green during May 6-9.
“We are excited to announce our 2020 schedule and look forward to competing against quality competition both in and out of conference,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We hope to see our fans at as many games as possible.”
The Hilltoppers will take on four squads that appeared in the NCAA Tournament a year ago (Lipscomb, Chattanooga, Kentucky and Louisiana Tech) and will host 27 contests at the WKU Softball Complex this spring.
The regular-season slate will kick off with a trip south to Troy, Ala., for the Trojan Classic. Play will begin Feb. 7 against Lipscomb followed by a tilt with College of Charleston. On the second day, WKU will face off with North Florida and Troy before closing weekend play with another meeting with UNF.
The second weekend of the 2020 slate features a trip to Chattanooga, Tenn., where WKU will open weekend action with Feb. 14 games against Ohio and Chattanooga. Day two from the Chatt Challenge features matchups with Tennessee Tech and Lipscomb for the Tops before closing play against Bowling Green on Feb. 16.
The Tops host their first of two tournaments for the 2020 season as Green Bay, Indiana State and Ball State come to town Feb. 21-23. The Hilltopper Classic will mark the first five of 14 straight home games for WKU.
Remaining home for the second of three straight weekends, the Tops host IUPUI, Illinois State and Austin Peay Feb. 28-March 1 for the Hilltopper Spring Fling.
The Tops will host the first of five midweek tilts against Belmont on March 4. Two days later, Middle Tennessee will make the trip up to open league play.
New for the 2020 season, all C-USA series will switch to a three-day series with one game scheduled each day. For WKU’s four home series, first pitches are scheduled for 6 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays.
WKU's remaining conference slate includes trips to North Texas, Florida Atlantic, UTSA and Charlotte while the Hilltoppers will also host Marshall, FIU and Louisiana Tech on the year.
For the first time since joining Conference USA, WKU will host the league’s tournament as the Hilltoppers will have their sights set on making their fourth-straight trip to the postseason event and fifth in the last six seasons. If the Tops make the eight-team postseason event, they will be the first host in six seasons to qualify for the event.
Eleven squads on the Hilltoppers' 2020 slate won 30-plus games last year with three more posting 40-win campaigns. WKU will face 15 teams that posted winning records a year ago.
