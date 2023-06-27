Western Kentucky announced the addition of three transfers set to join the baseball team next season on the program's Twitter account Monday.
Left-handed pitchers Cory Bosecker and Jacob Bimbi join infielder Carlos Vasquez as the newest additions to Hilltopper head coach Marc Rardin's team.
WKU also picked up a commitment Monday from another left-hander, pitcher Lucas Litteral, who announced his intention to sign with the Tops on his Twitter account.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Bosecker has spent the past four seasons pitching at Butler. The Evansville, Ind., native led the Bulldogs in games started (14), innings pitched (72.2) and strikeouts (72) as a senior this past season. He posted a 1-8 record on the mound and finished with a 5.20 ERA.
In four seasons at Butler, Bosecker pitched 162 1/3 innings, with 30 career starts. He compiled a 1-15 record with a 5.93 ERA, but averaged better than a strikeout an inning with 165 career punchouts.
Bimbi, a 6-foot, 182-pounder from Crystal Lake, Ill., pitched solely in relief for the Volunteers this past season as a junior. In his lone season at Tennessee, Bimbi appeared in 15 games spanning 13 2/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 5.27 ERA, tallying 22 strikeouts.
Before pitching at Tennessee, Bimbi spent two seasons at Wabash Valley College, where he helped that program post a 59-9 record in 2022 and secure a fourth-place finish in the NJCAA Division I Junior College World Series.
Bimbi was named a NJCAA Division I First-Team All-American as a starting pitcher in 2022 after posting an 11-1 record with a 1.49 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings. Also named to the NJCAA JUCO World Series All-Tournament team, Bimbi was an NJCAA Third-Team Academic All-American and was picked as the 2022 Great Rivers Athletic Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year.
Bimbi made just one appearance as a true freshman in 2021 before missing the rest of the season with an injury.
Vasquez, from Lawrence, Kan., earned All-Alabama Community College Conference honors and was named the league's 2023 Infielder of the Year after batting .430 with three home runs, five triples, 20 doubles and tallying 42 RBIs for Wallace (Ala.) Community College this past season.
Vasquez, who just completed his sophomore season at Wallace, primarily played third base but also saw time in the middle infield.
Litteral, a former Magoffin County High School standout who lives in Paintsville, earned JUCO honorable mention All-American honors this past season as freshman at Rend Lake (Ill.) College. As the Warriors' top starter, Litteral tallied team highs in starts (13), innings (80 1/3), strikeouts (102) and ERA (2.91) while finishing with a 9-3 record.
Litteral, a 6-5, 170-pound left-hander, was also named to the All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference and All-Region 24 teams and was picked as the Region 24 Pitcher of the Year.
