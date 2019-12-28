DALLAS – Between eating dinner Friday night at Eddie Deen’s Ranch, the highway-clearing police escort on the way to practice and Tyson Helton’s influence on the music playlist at practice, there’s no question where the Hilltoppers are for their last game of 2019.
“I love playing in the state of Texas,” Western Kentucky’s head coach said. “You can tell it’s important here with our police escort. In honor of being here, we played a couple of George Strait songs here at practice. A lot of guys were like, ‘who’s that?’
“He’s my No. 1 guy. If I’m going to be here, I might as well honor him in the state.”
Tunes featuring “All My Exes Live in Texas” and “Troubadour” filled the brand-new indoor practice facility at Southern Methodist University for the first of two practices for WKU (8-4) ahead of the First Responder Bowl set for Monday against Western Michigan (7-5) at 11:30 a.m.
WKU has played four of its last five bowl games in tropical destination sites between Florida and the Bahamas. The Hilltoppers were originally supposed to practice at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, the site of Monday’s bowl game at SMU, but rain moved practice to the indoor facility.
WKU will have one more walk-through practice Sunday morning before playing its first football game in exactly a month.
“Getting out here and traveling (Friday), just good to come out and move around, make sure our timing is good on routes and stuff,” WKU quarterback Ty Storey said. “For the most part, I think we had a pretty clean practice and we’re exactly where we need to be right now.”
The Hilltoppers have known their opponent since Dec. 8, a week after they defeated Middle Tennessee to end the season on a three-game winning streak. Now WKU is one win shy of tripling its win total from 2018, when it missed a bowl bid for the first time in four seasons.
The Hilltoppers are 3-2 in bowl games since 2012, their last win coming in the Boca Raton Bowl in 2016. WKU has been preparing for Western Michigan for nearly three weeks while also ironing out the game plan since the fall semester ended two weeks ago.
“We’re just going over minor things, ironing out the kinks and going over the game plan and know what we have to do to succeed,” defensive end Juwuan Jones said. “Hopefully it transfers over on Monday.”
The bowl game allows WKU 15 practices to pace over the time between the announcement and the bowl game. The team fit a quick practice in at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday morning before flying out to Dallas that afternoon.
WKU arrived a few hours later and visited Mavs Gaming Hub before a barbecue dinner at Eddie Deen’s Ranch. On Saturday, the team had a light practice for about two hours at SMU and then visited Top Golf to cap the day’s events. Sunday will consist of a walk-through and a movie for the team.
“I thought the guys practiced really well today,” Helton said. “They bounced around pretty good and were excited to be out here. We got in (Friday) and were able to see a little bit of Dallas and had a good time. Really felt like they were focused today and got a lot done. We’ll come through with (a) walk-through tomorrow with the finishing touches.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.