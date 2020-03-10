FRISCO, Texas – The location is now familiar and so is the feeling.
Conference USA has established The Ford Center at The Star as its home for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and WKU has played more games in this venue than any other team in the league.
They’ve also experienced the most heartbreak in the building, a feeling they’re tired of leaving with.
“We’ve got a bad taste in our mouth from the last two years and we’re just ready to come out on top this year,” WKU senior Jared Savage said. “Nothing short of what we started with at the beginning of the year through Charles and Kenny, none of that. Still have the same goals and we’re going to try to win this thing.”
WKU has played in the tournament championship game the last two seasons and will begin that quest again as the No. 2 seed, playing against either No. 7 UAB or No. 10 UTSA in Thursday night’s quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. CDT. The Blazers and Roadrunners will meet in the first round on Wednesday.
WKU has played six total tournament games the last two seasons. The Hilltoppers lost 67-66 to Marshall in the league final in 2018 and lost 62-56 against Old Dominion in the championship game last year.
“Those are bad memories,” fourth-year Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury said. “Bad memories knowing both games come down to two years ago it rolls around the rim and last year neither team could score and the second half we went 11-for-18 (from the free-throw line) in the second half and (Xavier) Green jumped up and made two 3s. We had opportunities in both of them, it’s a new season and a new team and we’ll see if we’ve got a chance to do that again. Thing we have to do first is win that first one.”
WKU was picked to win the league in the preseason coaches' poll and went 13-5 in C-USA, finishing second in the final standings. The Hilltoppers hope to finally finish that mission this year and earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
WKU took the floor at 9 p.m. CDT on Tuesday night for its first practice this week at The Ford Center. Changes to the court’s layout in the third season at the venue include lights lined above the center length of the court and scoreboards elevated high above the baseline. In the previous two years, the video boards were placed in the corners on the floor.
WKU practiced for 55 minutes and were without new roster addition Evan Stack, a longtime manager who didn’t travel with the team due to illness.
“This is about as healthy as we’ve been in the last few weeks,” Stansbury said.
The biggest challenge is sustaining the energy needed for three games in three days. The only time relatively comparative to this stretch is when the team played four games in a week's span from Nov. 22-29 between three games in the U.S. Virgin Islands and a neutral-site game in Nashville against Louisville.
“For us, it’s just staying healthy,” junior Josh Anderson said. “We’ve got six guys playing most of the minutes and that’s the big thing. Staying healthy, staying in shape and doing the little things we know we need to do to win."
