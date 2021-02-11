After a long layoff, the Western Kentucky men's basketball team is preparing for game action.
The Hilltoppers, who haven't played since completing a sweep of Middle Tennessee on Jan. 24, are scheduled to host Rice in two games at E.A. Diddle Arena starting Friday at 7 p.m., with the second game scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.
"It's been three weeks and we're all excited to get back to playing again," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "We can only practice so much this time of year. We need to get back and get into some rhythm with how we were playing."
WKU (13-4 overall, 6-2 Conference USA) was scheduled to host Old Dominion Jan. 29-30, but the series was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Monarchs' program. C-USA announced Thursday the series would be rescheduled to March 5-6. Last weekend's series at FAU was called off due to a positive COVID-19 case in WKU's Tier 1 testing group and subsequent contact tracing. It was the first positive case the team had experienced.
The 19-day layoff between games marks WKU's longest in-season break since going 25 days from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10 without a game during the 1972-73 season. The Hilltoppers haven't had a home game since beating Marshall Jan. 15 to conclude a three-game homestand, and WKU is now scheduled to close out the regular season with six of its final eight games on John Oldham Court.
"It's all been a little bit different, especially after we got tested, had our first positive in our program," Stansbury said. "Our guys have done an unbelievable job up to this point for us not to have any, but when you have some through contact tracing and all that, it changes a lot of things – how you practice and how many guys you've got to practice. Even after Old Dominion, we did a lot of individual work then versus team stuff at that point."
WKU was playing well before the hiatus, reeling off back-to-back series sweeps of Marshall and MTSU to move to the program's best record through 17 games since the 2001-02 season. The Hilltoppers sit atop C-USA's East Division standings entering the weekend. Stansbury said he's not sure if everyone will be available for Friday's game, and it will be more of a game-time decision.
WKU is in the middle of the pack in C-USA in scoring offense (sixth, 74.1 points per game) and scoring defense (eighth, 69.5 points allowed per game), and is led by 6-foot-11 junior center Charles Bassey. He's averaging 17.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game. Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson both add double figure scoring for the deep Hilltopper team that regularly sees action from nine players.
"Obviously challenging being off for almost three weeks now, but that's something I'd say most teams around the country have had to deal with throughout the season, and we've been pretty fortunate up to this point," WKU forward Carson Williams said. "We've been doing individuals and trying to stay prepared – staying prepared in the best way that we can with the circumstances given."
The Hilltoppers enter the weekend with the worst 3-point percentage defense in the league, allowing opponents to fire 36.3% from beyond the arc, while Rice (12-8, 6-6) has been one of the most lethal teams in the league from long range this winter.
Rice is third in the league in scoring at 77.2 points per game and shoots 37.1% from 3-point range on 28.6 attempts per game. The Owls average 10.6 made 3s a game – the second-best mark in C-USA behind FIU's 10.7.
Quincy Olivari leads Rice with 15.9 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game, and the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard is coming off a C-USA Player of the Week honor after the team's sweep of Southern Miss. Travis Evee adds 15.1 points per game, and the two shoot 45.6% and 42.6% from 3-point range, respectively, with 136 attempts each.
Forward Max Fiedler adds 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds, and shoots a league-best 69.2% from the field. Chris Mullins also pours in double figure scoring with 11.5 points per game for the Owls.
"I think just our focus mentally is going to be the biggest thing from us being out for those two weeks and not being able to play," WKU guard Josh Anderson said. "I think just getting through the first two media timeouts, just getting through that smooth – I feel like if we can do that, it'll be pretty good going down the stretch."
WKU is 5-2 all-time against Rice. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to follow the series with the Owls with two games at North Texas next weekend.
RICE (12-8, 6-6) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (13-4, 6-2)
7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
RICE
Travis Evee, g, 6-1, so. (15.1 ppg, 2.6 apg); Quincy Olivari, g, 6-3, so. (15.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Cameron Sheffield, g/f, 6-6, fr. (3.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Riley Abercrombie, f, 6-10, r-so. (8.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg); Max Fiedler, f, 6-11, so. (11.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (13.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Dayvion McKnight, g, 6-1, fr. (5.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (17.8 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-sr. (6.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg).
Television
ESPN+/WKU PBS Friday, CBS Sports Network Saturday
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Scott Pera (47-68, fourth year; 47-68 overall), Rice; Rick Stansbury (95-56, fifth year; 388-222 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 5-2 (The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 68-61 on Jan. 4, 2020, at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
Rice won 76-68 on Saturday against Southern Miss; WKU won 68-52 on Jan. 24 at Middle Tennessee.
