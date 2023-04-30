Western Kentucky’s outfielder Faith Hegh (9) makes a catch during the Hilltoppers 7-0 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday at the Western Kentucky Softball Complex. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s softball team took their fourth Conference USA series of the season with a 7-4 win over FIU in the series finale on Sunday afternoon in Miami.
The two-hour, 18-minute contest included five multi-hit days from the Hilltopper offense, topped with a 3-for-4 afternoon for Taylor Davis in the two-spot.
In the top of the fourth inning, WKU’s Faith Hegh knocked in a double to the right-field wall – Hegh is now tied for the program record for most doubles in a single season. with 19.
Under overcast conditions, the Panthers got moving quickly and plated four runs on the Hilltoppers in the bottom of the first inning with a WKU error and RBI double into right-center.
The Hilltoppers jumped back into the game in the top of the third. After loading the bases with no outs, catcher Randi Drinnon hit a two-run double into left-center field before outfielder Brylee Hage singled to left to make it a one-run game.
In a four-hit inning for the Tops, WKU made their comeback with a Taylor Davis single through the left side to score designated hitter Kaytlan Kemp. With a throw down to second base to catch Davis stealing, Hegh took off from third base to slide into home plate safe for the 5-4 lead.
Bringing in insurance runs, WKU scored two more runs with a sacrifice-fly from Faith Hegh and Davis’ third hit of the day with an RBI double down the left-field line for the final.
In the circle, WKU pitcher Kelsie Houchens got the start and gave up four runs and three hits with a strikeout in the first inning. In relief, Katie Gardner pitched the rest of the ballgame giving up only four hits, recording three strikeouts and giving up four walks.
WKU is back for senior weekend and the final regular-season series against Louisiana Tech at the WKU Softball Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday for the opening contest of the three-game series.{&end}