MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Western Kentucky had two weeks to try to turn the tide on the start of its season.
Head coach Tyson Helton wasn't pleased with the energy throughout the team after losses to Louisville and Liberty to start the season, but on Saturday when the team returned to action from a bye week, the "juice" was there. It came back at a much-needed time, and with a similar feeling to the last 10 games of 2019, when the Hilltoppers finished 8-2 with a bowl victory in the first year under Helton.
On Saturday in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry game at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, the Hilltopper defense set the tone early against Middle Tennessee, and special teams and the offense stepped up to make enough plays to come away with a 20-17 victory in WKU's Conference USA opener.
"It was a great win for our football team against a really good rival. To be 1-0 in the conference gives us momentum. That was our goal," Helton said. "Our guys really came fired up, ready to play. We talked for two weeks about having passion, about having juice. We knew we were going to be on the road and we were going to have to create that for ourselves. It was definitely a tough game and we knew it was going to come all the way down to the end."
DeAngelo Malone, the 2019 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year and favorite to win the award again in 2020, sacked Middle Tennessee (0-4 overall, 0-2 C-USA) quarterback Asher O'Hara for a 7-yard loss on the first play of the game. WKU (1-2 overall, 1-0 C-USA) recorded five of its seven tackles for a loss in the frame, holding the Blue Raiders to 41 yards of offense – including 0 rushing after surrendering 354 total to Liberty its last time out – and no points.
"To me on the sidelines, it just reconfirmed what we were last season," Helton said. "Just having the feeling of 'OK, our defense is coming to play and they're going to be OK. They're going to be in control of the game.' "
The dual-threat O'Hara finished with 217 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-33 passing and 98 yards on 25 rushing attempts, but the Hilltoppers limited Middle Tennessee's backs to 4 yards combined.
"The last two weeks we kind of had grooves in and out, but really weren't very consistent, so this week we felt like – and the coaches emphasized and even some of the players – we weren't playing with the same energy and enthusiasm we were playing with last year," WKU defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin said.
"That was a big focus in practice. We had two weeks to prepare, so that helped as well. Those whole two weeks, everybody from the coaching staff to the scout team, everybody brought their juice and it showed tonight."
Middle Tennessee's best chance to score in the quarter came after it picked up 30 yards in nine plays to get to the WKU 25, but a 42-yard field goal attempt from Crews Holt was blocked by Malone.
The Hilltoppers had just 27 yards of offense in the first quarter, but finished with 326 – 188 passing and 138 rushing – in the game. Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome had 188 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-36 passing, adding 55 yards rushing on 16 attempts. Xavier Lane and Dayton Wade had 73 yards and 66 yards, respectively, with seven receptions each. The two had to step into a larger role with the departure of Jahcour Pearson following the Liberty loss and due to an injury that kept Craig Burt Jr. out of Saturday's action.
WKU started moving the ball on its possession following the block, and got on the board first with a 47-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson.
Middle Tennessee responded with a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped off with a 1-yard keeper from O'Hara to make it 7-3. The Blue Raiders added to the lead with a 44-yard field goal from Holts on their next possession, making it 10-3 with 2:59 left in the half.
But WKU drew even before the two went to the locker rooms. The Hilltoppers converted three times on third down to extend the drive – the final of which was a 13-yard run from Pigrome that set up a 6-yard scoring pass to Lane with 21 seconds left on the clock.
"It was very important," Lane said. "Every drive is important to us. We look to score every time. That was really huge for us."
WKU took the lead on a 53-yard field goal from Narveson with 3:26 left in the third. The kick was the third-longest in program history.
"Our special teams coordinator, Andy LaRussa, does an unbelievable job. You think back tonight, you get the blocked field goal – that was huge. Our field goal kicker, Brayden, comes in with some huge kicks," Helton said. "... Just a lot of guys that stepped up when their number was called, and special teams was a critical, critical factor."
The Hilltoppers added to the lead on what Helton said was one of the best drives he's been a part of.
Jakairi Moses provided a spark, starting it with a 7-yard run on his first carry of the game and added another directly after. Pigrome converted a third-and-3 pass to Mitchell Tinsley on the drive and kept the drive alive with a 4-yard fourth-and-1 run, set up by an 8-yard rush from Moses, who had 36 yards on five carries. C.J. Jones had 40 yards on nine rushes and Gaej Walker had 15 yards on five carries, all of which came in the first half.
Three plays later, Pigrome connected with tight end Joshua Simon for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 20-10 with 6:04 to play. The drive totaled 13 plays and 68 yards, and took 6:39 off the clock.
"Let me say this about our offense – that last drive to score to go up to 20 was one of the better drives I've been a part of," Helton said. "I thought (offensive coordinator Bryan) Ellis did an unbelievable job, converted on a fourth down, made some critical calls, really good calls when we needed them, so really, really proud that when we needed it most, the offense came through, and I can't say enough about the defense."
Middle Tennessee's comeback attempt fell short from there. The Blue Raiders scored with a 2-yard reception by CJ Windham with 2:07 remaining to cap off a 12-play drive, but the onside kick attempt was corralled by Steven Witchoskey and the Hilltoppers ran out the clock for their first victory of 2020.
The win is the fifth in the last sixth games against Middle Tennessee, and moves the Hilltoppers a game closer in the all-time series, which the Blue Raiders lead 35-34-1.
WKU is scheduled to host Marshall next week in a 6:30 p.m. homecoming game. Middle Tennessee looks for its first win next Saturday when it travels to FIU for a 6 p.m. contest.
