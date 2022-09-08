Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson has hit another milestone in his career.
The 28th-year head coach picked up his 700th win Thursday with the Hilltoppers' 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9) victory over Northern Kentucky in the opening match of the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“I’m glad all 700 of them didn’t go like that,” Hudson said. “What a war, what an absolute battle, but a very important win for our team. Our young team, we have not handled adversity well this year. We have not been a really tough group to this point and we need to have that happen and have to find a way to win and tonight we did it.”
Hudson entered this year with a 693-218 record. His 693 wins entering the year ranked 20th among active coaches across all of NCAA volleyball and 10th in Division I, and his .761 winning percentage was 12th among active Division I coaches – it ranked 18th-best among Division I coaches all-time.
“It means a lot after the game just hearing that on the loudspeaker,” said WKU setter Callie Bauer, who recorded the program’s first triple-double since 2009 in the win. “He always talks about where he started and I think he said his first season here he got seven wins to begin with. It’s just incredible to see the journey and the growth he’s made as a coach, and I’m just so thankful he’s my coach.”
The Hilltoppers entered the match 6-1 and were coming off three victories last weekend in the Hampton Inn Invitational in Bowling Green, Ohio, which included a sweep of NKU (1-6) in its last match Saturday.
Thursday’s rematch went the distance.
After falling behind 2-1 in the match, the Hilltoppers scored the first six points of the fourth set and led for the entirety of it, eventually taking it 25-16 to force a fifth and deciding set. WKU had its most efficient offensive frame in the fourth to that point in the match, hitting .320 as a team after recording a .128 hitting percentage through the first three sets.
WKU continued its late offensive success in the fifth, hitting .375 behind four kills from Paige Briggs to take it 15-9 and the match 3-2. The Hilltoppers had four combined hitting errors in the final two sets – none in the fifth – after recording 18 through the first three. WKU hit .193 in the match.
“We just played cleaner. It just seemed like we couldn’t get a ball clean past blocks all night – they were touching everything. We got a few clean ones past the block and got them to the floor and found a little bit of a rhythm offensively,” Hudson said. “The thing that should jump off your stat sheet if you watch our team play is 22 hitting errors. It is uncommon to see our team have that many hitting errors. If you look what we had to do to win that thing – we had to hit .320 and .375 in those last two sets, but look at the errors. In the last two sets combined we had four hitting errors.”
Bauer finished with 10 kills, 39 assists and 10 digs to record the team’s first triple-double since Lauren Stuckel had 11 kills, 39 assists and 10 digs at Tennessee on Aug. 29, 2009.
“At first we came out slow. It seemed like everything was kind of not going our way, but I knew every time we came together after a point, just seeing the look in each other’s eyes and seeing the grit we had, I knew something was going to happen, and I was glad to see that finally spark up in the end of match,” Bauer said.
Lauren Matthews added 18 kills and four blocks, Kenadee Coyle had 12 and Briggs had 10, along with 13 digs and five blocks. Katie Isenbarger had 10 blocks in the match.
The Hilltoppers used a 7-1 run to pull ahead midway through the first set, but NKU responded with a 6-1 run to pull ahead 22-21. WKU took advantage of three NKU miscues to retake the lead, before eventually closing the set 25-23 on a kill from Matthews.
The Norse built a 19-11 lead in the second set, but WKU rallied behind the serve of Katie Howard to pull within a point. The Hilltoppers drew even 22-all, but kills from Anna Brinkmann and Skyy Smith put NKU up before they eventually took the set 25-23 on a kill from Brinkmann to even the match 1-1.
WKU controlled the early going in the third set in part because of its play at the net – it had seven blocks in the frame, led by Isenbarger – but NKU rallied to claim it 25-18 to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The Norse outscored WKU 20-7 to close the set, including five of the final six points.
“It was tough because when we played this team last week Katie Isenbarger offensively was not very effective last week against this team and she wasn’t again tonight – her game doesn’t suit this match. That’s why we went to Shannon Keck last week,” Hudson said. “But tonight Katie was blocking so incredibly well that I thought she was still impacting the match. She finished with what? Ten blocks? She was really impacting the match, and that’s what you hope veteran players do – when it’s not going well offensively, they still find a way to help you, and she did that.”
Brinkmann led NKU with 22 kills and 21 digs and Abby Kanakry had 15 kills. The Norse are scheduled to play Toledo on Friday at noon at Diddle Arena.
WKU is scheduled to continue play in the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational on Friday with a 6 p.m. match against Toledo and with a 3 p.m. match Saturday against Austin Peay.