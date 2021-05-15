The Western Kentucky softball team is the Conference USA champion.
The Hilltoppers rallied from the losers' bracket for two victories Friday to earn a spot in Saturday's title game, and beat UAB 13-4 in the tournament final at the WKU Softball Complex.
"I'm so proud of them. We went through some adversity, some injuries, all kinds of things throughout the season, one-run losses like I've talked about before, but I think our true character and our grit and our resiliency came out today," WKU coach Amy Tudor said. "It's a fun day when you put that many hits up and that many home runs. We had a couple errors in the game – obviously we need to work on that next week – but we put up enough runs that we took a little pressure off our pitching and the pressure off our defense."
The victory marks the second C-USA title for WKU (31-13) and the first since 2015. The Hilltoppers – which became the first team to even play in the event as a host since 2014 when it beat UTSA in its opener Wednesday – took a long path to the title, but saved its best game for last.
WKU followed the UTSA victory with a quarterfinal loss to top-seeded North Texas on Thursday and were relegated to the losers' bracket. There, on Friday, the Hilltoppers held off a late rally from Charlotte for a 3-2 victory before getting revenge against the Mean Green, 4-2.
"Obviously we didn't play our best ball that game (against North Texas)," Tudor said. "I think our mindset was not in the right place and we shifted our mindset and went back to playing loose and free and then had a good game plan and the players did a great job executing that game plan.
"They're a lot of fun to coach. One of the things that's always fun about a championship team is you have all kinds of different players step up and you get to see joy in our stands – our fans are fantastic – and you get to see it all the way through everybody that supports Western Kentucky. ... Everybody that contributes got to have a piece of this victory."
Saturday's championship wasn't as dramatic as WKU's first few games in the tournament, however.
The Hilltoppers led for the duration against the Blazers and blew open the game with a six-run fourth inning. WKU had swept UAB in a three-game series earlier in the year that didn't count toward conference standings, and again got the bats going against the Blazers. The Hilltoppers scored at least nine runs in three of the four meetings this season – including the 13 Saturday – while UAB never allowed more than eight in its 46 other games this season. WKU finished with 17 hits in Saturday's championship.
WKU took an early lead when Paige Carter, who led off the game with a single, was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Jordan Ridge and brought home with a single up the middle from Kendall Smith for her first of three RBIs.
"I think as a team we came in knowing that we were very successful last time we played UAB hitting-wise, so we went back and looked at the pitches we were getting," Smith said. "Our approach in the first inning all the way to the seventh, it was just being successful, hitting your pitch, seeing what you needed to do to find a way on and I think that's what we did."
The Hilltoppers added to their lead the next inning when Taylor Davis beat out an infield single, TJ Webster walked and both were brought home with a double from Carter as part of her 3-for-4, four-RBI day to make it 3-0.
UAB got two runs back in the bottom of the inning when Analyse Petree tagged up on a foul pop up from Jolie Readeaux. Olivia Valbak followed with a bunt that brought home Jenna Olszewski to make it 3-2.
The Blazers had an opportunity to strike in the third, but Shelby Nunn – who came in and closed the door on Charlotte in the seventh inning to keep WKU's season alive the day prior – entered the circle for Katie Gardner, who came on in relief of starter Kennedy Sullivan.
UAB had a runner on and another reached on an error, and both were put in scoring position after a pitch in the dirt with nobody out. Nunn then forced a ground out, struck out a batter and got a fly out to help her team out of the jam with the lead intact.
"Honestly I think just trusting the defense – I'm a ground-ball pitcher, so I rely heavily on my defense just believing they can get the job done," Nunn said. "It just really gives me that sense of peace and just knowing that they're able to do it just really helps me."
After that, the floodgates opened for WKU.
The Hilltoppers added six runs on a sacrifice fly from Carter, a fielder's choice on a ball hit by Ridge, a single from Sullivan, a two-run homer from Smith and a double from Brylee Hage to make it 9-2.
UAB got two back in the bottom of the fifth when KK Crocker scored on a passed ball and Sierra Frazier came home on an error, but it's as close as the Blazers would come.
Nunn shut the door from there, and finished with two runs allowed – neither earned – on three hits and a walk. She struck out four batters, and the Hilltoppers added insurance in the final frame with the long ball.
Taylor Sanders had a solo home run in the top of the sixth. In the seventh, Carter hit a solo shot over the center-field fence and into the Creason parking lot. Ridge followed with a single and Sullivan then hit a two-run homer to right-center to make it 13-4.
"We definitely went back and looked at everything we did prior with them whenever we had our series against them earlier in the season, but we've just been working so hard and we've seen so many different pitchers this week, so I think that definitely helped prepare us," Sullivan said. " ... I think we just came in and knew what we had to do, swung at our pitch and I think all the bats just came together."
It capped off tournament MVP honors for Sullivan, a redshirt sophomore. Also on the All-Tournament Team for WKU were Hage, Carter, Nunn, Smith and Princess Valencia.
The NCAA Division I Softball Championship bracket is scheduled to be announced Sunday at 8 p.m. during a selection show on ESPN2.