Clean and efficient.
A night that won’t count on the schedule was the best opportunity for Western Kentucky to experiment with different lineups and add much-needed minutes from the bench.
The Hilltoppers, 10 days removed from their last matchup, were clean and efficient in that effort.
WKU had five players score in double figures and had solid contributions from the bench in a 75-53 exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Tuesday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“Good time to have one of these games after a long layoff and naturally trying to play without Charles (Bassey) for the first time,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “There was some good and there were some things we have to work on. The thing that was really good was we got good bench play.”
It was the first game since the season-ending injury to Bassey, the star sophomore center who was central to everything which WKU built its identity. Bassey, who had surgery a week ago in Houston, was seated behind WKU’s bench in a leg brace while the rest of the Hilltoppers used an exhibition to work out how they’ll function without him moving forward.
“Right now, we’re just trying to take baby steps one day at a time and get better each and every day missing a key part to what we expected to be there all year long,” senior Camron Justice said. “I think there’s a lot of potential for us still. Guys like (Jeremiah Gambrell) stepping up and having big nights, we’re going to need that all year long.”
Carson Williams moves into that primary spot in the paint while a fluid cast of guards work around him. He led WKU with 13 points and nine rebounds while no one played more than 29 minutes.
WKU had 34 points off the bench, led by double-digit efforts from Gambrell (11 points), Matthew Horton (11 points) and Jordan Rawls (10 points).
The redshirt freshman Gambrell was the most efficient scorer out of that group with 3-of-6 shooting on 3-pointers and three assists without a turnover in a season-high 22 minutes. With veteran guards moving up a position on the floor to help mask the absence of Bassey, Stansbury stressed the day before the exhibition that Gambrell’s minutes would be crucial to his development. He redshirted last year with multiple leg injuries and Tuesday was the first night he played significantly as a Hilltopper.
“I thought it was great for the first time finally playing a lot and getting in the flow and everything,” Gambrell said.
Gambrell, Rawls and Hollingsworth made up for 15 of WKU’s 21 assists on 30 field goals. Rawls finished with 21 minutes off the bench and shot 4-of-8 from the field with six assists and Hollingsworth, the primary point guard moving forward, had six assists and six rebounds.
“A guy I believe in and just needs more playing time,” Stansbury said of Gambrell. “One thing I know he can do is make shots and has the ability to put the ball on the floor. Jeremiah has been sick the last three days and hasn’t felt really well, but he found a way to tough it out. I’m proud of him for that.”
The 6-foot-11 Horton had his most productive game of the season with 11 points on 4-of-5 shots in the paint while making all three free-throw attempts. Freshman Isaiah Cozart also contributed six minutes late in the game.
Stansbury went to the bench early with Horton, Gambrell and Rawls. WKU used a balanced effort to lead by as many as 16 points on its way to a 42-29 lead at halftime. The Hilltoppers had 12 assists on 16-of-31 shooting from the field and made six 3-pointers in the first half.
Gambrell was the highlight of that first 20 minutes with two of those 3-pointers. He had eight points and two assists in his nine minutes off the bench.
That lead was cut to eight points until a 13-2 run led by Williams pushed WKU’s advantage to 59-40. Rawls hit Justice on a full-court assist for a reverse layup that stretched WKU’s lead into the 20s.
Justice finished with Williams as the leading scorer with 13 points and Jared Savage turned in seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
“We have to get used to playing without Charles and now with four guards,” Gambrell said. “Carson is really a four, so now we have to move more off the ball and have to get in the flow and used to playing with four guards and not just Charles anymore because he played a big role in our team and we’re going to miss him a lot.”
UP NEXT
WKU travels to Rhode Island for a 1 p.m. CST tipoff on Saturday. URI ranks No. 71 in the NET rankings and is 5-0 this year at home.
