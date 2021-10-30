Western Kentucky wasted no time in picking up its third straight win.
The Hilltoppers scored on their opening possession for the first time this season and never trailed in a 45-13 homecoming victory over Charlotte at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday.
"Great team win tonight. Really proud of our football team," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "We've been talking all year about that complete game -- really felt like we got close to that tonight. A couple things we could have cleaned up, but just an outstanding effort by everyone on the team.
" .... Really, really proud of our football team and where we're at. We'll celebrate tonight and get ready for the next one after that. We're still in control of our destiny. That's the main goal, just keep being in control of our destiny."
The win gives WKU (4-4 overall, 3-1 Conference USA) a leg up on the 49ers (4-4, 2-2) in the league standings and puts the Hilltoppers back to .500 after losing four straight games against Army, Indiana, Michigan State and UTSA earlier this season.
During its current three-game winning streak, the Hilltoppers have been clicking in all phases.
"I think we have a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season," WKU receiver Mitchell Tinsley said. "We have momentum going and we're just going to continue to work hard every day in practice and capitalize on every opportunity."
On Saturday against the 49ers, WKU held an opponent to its lowest point total of the season -- 13 -- and limited Charlotte to 319 yards. The Hilltoppers forced two turnovers -- an interception from Demetrius Cain and a fumble recovered by Jaden Hunter. WKU held Charlotte quarterback James Foster -- who started in place of injured Chris Reynolds -- to just 118 yards on 13-of-25 passing.
Offensively, WKU put up its highest point total of its three-game winning streak. The Hilltoppers had 469 yards of offense, with 393 yards coming through the air via the arm of Bailey Zappe. The quarterback completed 33-of-46 passes with four touchdowns to four different players and two interceptions. Jerreth Sterns led all receivers with 89 yards and a score on 10 receptions, while Tinsley had 88 yards and a touchdown on six catches. Noah Whittington led a rushing attack that finished with 76 yards on 21 attempts with 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
It started from the opening series. After forcing a three-and-out in the game's opening possession, the Hilltoppers took the ball 47 yards on a seven-play drive capped off with an 11-yard pass from Zappe to Daewood Davis in the back corner of the end zone.
"It's definitely big for us," Zappe said. "That's kind of why we -- like today -- defer the ball, let the defense go out there first and then seeing them stop Charlotte's offense, that kind of gives us momentum, motivation to go out there and score our first drive. We were able to do that. That's something we've been trying to do all year and we were finally able to do that today. It's nice to see."
Charlotte got on the board with a 37-yard field goal from Jonathan Cruz with 6:39 left in the first, and after Zappe was picked off by Marcus Robitaille and Foster was picked off by Demetrius Cain, the Hilltoppers turned the turnover into points with a 2-yard keeper from Zappe that was set up in part by a 45-yard pass to Malachi Corley on the first play of the drive.
Zappe added a a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tinsley early in the second quarter, and it was answered with a 1-yard keeper from Foster that was set up with a 53-yard completion to Shadrick Byrd. Justin Whisenhunt picked off a pass from Zappe that was bobbled by Corley and turned it into three points with a 56-yarder from Cruz to make it 21-13.
But it's as close as the 49ers would come.
The Hilltoppers added to their lead when Jerreth Sterns leapt up in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown reception from Zappe to make it 28-13 before halftime.
"It was good to get the early touchdown. I thought we had good momentum really the whole first half," Helton said. "Offense had a good, solid night. I haven't seen the stats yet, but had control of the ball all night and did a good job."
It was all Hilltoppers in the second half. WKU outscored Charlotte 17-0 on the way to the 45-13 victory.
Zappe opened the second-half scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Glasgow native Dalvin Smith to make it 35-13 -- a score that would hold until the end of the third. Brayden Narveson made a 35-yard field goal early in the fourth, and the Hilltoppers added a 1-yard touchdown run from Whittington to make it a 45-13 final.
"Coach always harps on just starting quarters strong -- each quarter, half extremely strong -- so it was a great feeling keeping that energy all the way throughout the game," Cain said.
Charlotte did most of its damage offensively on the ground, recording 201 yards in the loss. Calvin Camp had 60 yards on seven attempts, Byrd had 58 yards on 11 attempts and Foster had 38 yards and a score on 15 attempts. The 49ers are scheduled to host Rice next week.
Western Kentucky will stay home next week for a 2:30 p.m. game against Middle Tennessee.