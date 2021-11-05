Jaylen Butz didn't have a dazzling debut in Western Kentucky's exhibition win over Campbellsville on Monday, but came out of the gate fast in the Hilltoppers' final tune-up Friday.
Butz started strong with 10 first-half points and six first-half rebounds, Dayvion McKnight had a near triple-double and WKU beat University of the Cumberlands 88-59 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"It was a tough few days for me, just because I did some things I haven't done all fall," Butz said. "Coach just let me know he wanted to see different things come out of me so I kind of took that upon myself just to play a little harder, but he did emphasize getting the ball inside and getting fouled and rebounding offensively. He made it very clear he wanted the ball to get into the paint."
Head coach Rick Stansbury wasn't happy with how the Hilltoppers attacked the paint -- or didn't -- early their first time out Monday, but WKU made a conscious effort to work through its 6-foot-9 transfer from DePaul straight from the tip Friday.
Butz had six of WKU's first nine points as part of a 12-0 run to open the game against the Patriots, and finished the half with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting and six rebounds, including two offensive boards.
"Butz, this is the No. 1 thing I worry about, that I'm on him about -- and he's come a long way -- I'm on him about one thing -- effort. That's it," Stansbury said. "I thought first night for sure he had game slippage, and what I mean by that is the way he used to practice compared to the way he was practicing. We had taken some casualness out of him some. I thought he got into the game Monday night, missed a bunch of shots early, and I thought he went back into that mode he used to be in -- just didn't play as hard.
"That's all I ask. I ain't worried about missing shots, I'm not worried about a turnover. Effort and attitude -- those two things overcome a lot of things. He came back and responded very well. He was very good. I thought he was better tonight. He was better tonight. Got to keep getting better."
Cumberlands battled back with sharp shooting from J.J. Ramey -- he finished the half with 16 points, including four made 3s -- to take a 19-18 lead with some of WKU's starters out, but the Hilltoppers cruised from there to take a 41-32 lead into the break.
The Hilltoppers outscored Cumberlands 47-27 in the second half, using a 17-0 run to blow the game completely open.
Other takeaways from WKU's final preseason game:
MCKNIGHT DOES IT ALL
McKnight, a second-year point guard out of Collins High School, posted a near triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, with four turnovers. He shot 7-for-13 from the field, showing off an improved mid-range game in his first two times out this season.
In Monday's exhibition, he had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.
"My guys were open and they were knocking down shots today," McKnight said. "I was attacking the ball, (Butz) ball screens, lobs, every pass was open and they was just hitting shots today."
HAMILTON BIG AGAIN
Jairus Hamilton showed out in his first game at WKU with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's win, and added another big performance Friday with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds -- including four offensive boards.
Hamilton was 4-for-6 from 3-point range, after firing 5-for-6 from behind the arc in Monday's game.
"I wanted to get to the offensive backboard a little bit more. First night, Butz and Jairus between them had zero offensive rebounds. Tonight they had seven," Stansbury said. "I thought Jairus was more active around the rim rebounding."
SPEAKING OF SHOOTING
The Hilltoppers have showed off their improved shooting through two exhibitions. WKU fired 34.5% from deep last season, and have fired 42% from 3-point range in two exhibitions, including an 11-for-24 (45.6%) night Friday.
Hamilton has led the team in the category, but Luke Frampton -- WKU's best 3-point shooter last year with 51 made at 41.1% -- also has six makes from deep in two games. He's gone 3-for-7 both nights for a 42.9 percentage.
"We are better. I think we've got some other guys that are capable. Hopefully we can get some pieces back that can help in those areas, too," Stansbury said. "The ability to shoot the basketball makes the world go round. While you're doing that, we've got to score that ball inside. ... No question, we're a much better shooting 3-point team than we were."
STILL NOT ENOUGH FT
Stansbury wasn't happy with how WKU got to the line Monday -- the Hilltoppers shot just 14 free throws, making eight -- and only got to the line 12 times Friday. WKU went 7-for-12 at the charity stripe against Cumberlands. In Stansbury's five seasons leading into 2021-22, WKU has shot 1,190 more free throws than its opponents, and last year made 74 more free throws than its opponents attempted. Only 14 schools nationally were positive in that category.
"We got to the foul line some, but not near as much as we're used to getting to that foul line," Stansbury said. "We're a lot of finesse around that rim as opposed to being a power team, and that's the one stat I look at that I'm used to looking at and used to shooting between 20 and 30 free throws every night. We've got to keep getting better there, and we were better tonight."
UP NEXT
WKU opens the regular season Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena against Alabama State. The Hilltoppers are 3-0 against the Hornets, who claimed a 72-47 win over Mobile in a Thursday exhibition.