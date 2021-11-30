Western Kentucky took care of business against a lesser opponent Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers blew out Division III Rhodes College 105-35 at E.A. Diddle Arena for the largest margin of victory against a college team in the program's 103-year history.
"When you play those kind of teams, you've got to come out and basically play against yourself a little bit and all I was concerned about tonight was how hard we played, and for the most part I thought we did that," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "We started the game basically right off the bat. Each half those starters played with the energy you've got to play with.
"As a team we were just better than they were. We knew that from the get go. Again, you can come out and get real sloppy and real selfish real easy. We didn't do that."
The win was the third straight for WKU (4-3) and pushed the team over .500 for the season.
And it didn't take the Hilltoppers long to get there.
Jamarion Sharp scored on a layup just over a minute in and WKU built its lead to 16-0 before Rhodes (3-3) got on the board with a putback from Koki Wiley. The Hilltoppers built their lead to 26 at 28-2 before the Lynx scored again, and WKU eventually took a 51-15 lead into the break.
WKU cruised in the second half, outscoring Rhodes 54-20 on the way to the 105-35 win. It was the first 60-plus point win for the program since beating West Alabama 103-40 on Dec. 15, 2001.
Five Hilltoppers finished in double figures, led by 24 points and six rebounds from Jairus Hamilton. Sherman Brashear had 20 points, Luke Frampton had 18 points -- including 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range -- Jaylen Butz had 13 in his return after a two-game absence due to knee soreness and Camron Justice had 11 points. Ten different WKU players scored in the game.
"We just wanted to get better. I think that's what it came down to," Frampton said. "We knew we were favored pretty well in this game, but just getting better and guys stepping up, being ready and getting better."
WKU was without Josh Anderson in the win. Anderson missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols and will miss the next two games against Eastern Kentucky and Buffalo. Stansbury says he expects Anderson to return in time for the Dec. 11 game against Ole Miss.
Seth Aeschiliman led Rhodes with six points. The Lynx are scheduled to travel to Covenant College on Saturday. Tuesday's game was an exhibition for Rhodes.
WKU is scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky in a 6 p.m. game Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.