After a disappointing loss at Houston on Thursday, Western Kentucky senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said he felt games like that can make teams hungry moving forward.
Based on Sunday's return to action against Florida International, the Hilltoppers must have been starving for the couple of days between games.
WKU bounced back from the loss to the Cougars and dominated FIU from the opening tip to come away with a 91-58 win at E.A. Diddle Arena – its seventh straight win in Conference USA play.
"I had no questions about being ready to play," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "It's late in the year now and like I say, you can see light at the end of that tunnel. You know where you're at. First of the year, if you're in November, December, early January, it may be a little different sometimes because there's a long way to the finish line, but now we can see the finish line and we know what's waiting for us at the finish line."
The Hilltoppers (16-5 overall, 9-2 C-USA) struggled against Houston's defense in the second half Thursday, scoring just 19 points over the final 20 minutes. WKU also turned the ball over 20 times in the loss, resulting in 27 points for the Cougars.
WKU controlled the game Sunday, giving up only one turnover in the first half and jumping out to a 44-26 lead by the break. Center Charles Bassey, who opened the game with a dunk, had a near double-double by halftime with 11 points and nine rebounds, and finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Forward Carson Williams led the Hilltoppers with 12 points at the break and finished with a team-high 21.
"After Thursday's game, that really left a bad taste in our mouth," Williams said. "That was far from what we were wanting from that game. Everybody kind of felt like they had, I guess, something to prove tonight after losing like that on Thursday."
The two big men were a big part of a WKU offense that attacked the rim against an undersized FIU (9-16, 2-14) team that has now lost six straight games and 13 of its last 14. The Hilltoppers posted 26 of their first-half points in the paint and got to the line, where they went 12 of 15 in the opening 20 minutes. WKU had 54 points in the paint in the game.
"We knew FIU was going to be undersized, so that was something we were going to try to focus on going in and it paid off," Williams said.
WKU was without Luke Frampton (undisclosed) for the second straight game and was also without senior guard Josh Anderson (ankle sprain) on Sunday. Stansbury says the Hilltoppers will definitely be without Frampton in Monday's rematch, and will likely be without Anderson as well.
WKU used a 17-2 run to take a 23-7 lead by the under 12 minute media timeout and pushed its lead to as many as 18 in the final minute of the half. FIU shot just 32% (11 of 34) from the field and 25% (4 of 16) from 3-point range – it entered the game attempting more 3s than any other team in the league – in the half, and turned the ball over nine times.
The Hilltoppers continued to roll in the second half, scoring 18 of the first 20 points to push its lead to 34 at 62-28. WKU added a 16-3 run later in the half to go up by 38 at 89-51 – its largest lead of the game – with 2:11 left on a make from Kylen Milton, before closing out the 91-58 win.
Hollingsworth and fellow guard Jordan Rawls – who got the start in place of Anderson – each added 11 points for WKU, which reached the 90-point mark for the third time this season and the first time since a 96-69 win over Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 6.
WKU was able to go to its bench and played 11 in the game, with nine seeing double-digit minutes, even without regular contributors Frampton and Anderson unavailable.
"Having a great bench in some games is definitely a factor – it's a factor between winning and losing," said WKU sophomore forward Isaiah Cozart, who finished with six points and four rebounds in 11 minutes. "We teach that to have a significant bench that can give us minutes – good minutes – all the time, whether we play a lot of minutes or play very few, we always teach our guys to be ready."
Radshad Davis led FIU with 13 points and seven rebounds and Tevin Brewer added 11 points.
The second game of the series is scheduled to tip off at noon Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
