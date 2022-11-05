CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Western Kentucky didn’t waste any time bouncing back from a disappointing homecoming loss to North Texas last week.
The Hilltoppers scored two touchdowns in just over three minutes and went on to demolish Charlotte 59-7 on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
“We talked all week about the month of November – what you do in November they remember. That’s one down. Three more to go,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “The guys bounced back. Great performance. We talk about our brand of football, playing our brand of football. We really wanted to see that today.
‘A lot of adversity coming into the game – you take a tough loss, Charlotte goes on the road and has a great game against Rice, there were a lot of unknowns, a lot of question marks – and for us to come out here and do what we did really put us back to where we know if we play how we’re supposed to play, we can win every football game.”
WKU (6-4 overall, 4-2 Conference USA) turned the tables on last week’s performance, where it got down two touchdowns early and never could catch up to the Mean Green in a 40-13 loss in an important league game.
In 3 minutes and 5 seconds, the Hilltoppers already had more points than in that defeat.
After winning the toss and electing to receive the opening kickoff, Malachi Corley took a reverse 29 yards on the first play of the game and Austin Reed followed with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Hall for a 7-0 lead 28 seconds in.
“We knew from Monday we were going to call that play first play,” Reed said. “We wanted to get the ball in Malachi’s hands, we wanted to call our plays that we know were going to be successful. After that, he went for 30 and we went tempo the next play and I threw that touchdown to Jaylen. From there on we knew we had these dudes on the rope, we felt pretty good about it, we felt pretty good about where we had them, so it was good after that. It felt like we could get our game plan rolling.”
Upton Stout picked off a pass from Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds on the ensuing drive, returning it 34 yards to the Charlotte 7 to set up a touchdown pass from Reed to Daewood Davis on the next play to make it 14-0 just over three minutes in.
WKU went for the kill shot from there, but couldn’t recover an onside kick – it didn’t matter, however.
Bowling Green native Terrion Thompson sacked Reynolds on the next play, the Hilltoppers forced a punt and then continued the rout with a 99-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 64-yard pass from Reed to Corley to make it 21-0 with 6:52 remaining in the opening stanza.
“We wanted to get the ball, try to start fast,” Helton said. “We got up by 14 and did the onside kick, it was there and unfortunately we didn’t hit it just right the way we needed to, but overall there was a lot of great things out there today and a great team performance.”
The Hilltoppers went on to score 38 more points. WKU racked up 594 yards of offense in the win, including 461 passing.
Reed threw for 409 yards and six touchdowns on 23-of-38 passing. Seven different Hilltoppers caught touchdown passes in the win, led by Corley’s six receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also added 41 yards on two rushing attempts. Dalvin Smith added five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown, Joey Beljan had four for 60 yards and a touchdown and Daewood Davis had four for 56 yards and a touchdown.
WKU limited Charlotte to 384 yards in the win, coming up with three turnovers – including a late pick-six from Anthony Brackenridge – and sacked 49ers quarterbacks five times.
Reynolds threw for 196 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-27 passing and Xavier Williams had 27 yards on 2-of-7 passing. Grant DuBose led Charlotte receivers with 88 yards on seven receptions and Johnny Martin III led the rushing attack with 85 yards on 16 attempts.
The 49ers are scheduled to travel to Middle Tennessee next week for a 2:30 p.m. CT game.
WKU made it 28-0 with an early second-quarter touchdown from Reed to Joshua Simon, who muscled his way into the end zone to cap off the 17-yard score. The touchdown reception was the 14th of his career and broke the program’s record previously held by Tyler Higbee with 13.
The Hilltoppers missed out on a chance to extend its lead before halftime and turned the ball over on downs in the red zone, but forced a quick defensive three-and-out to get the ball back with 1:17 on the clock. A 42-yard pass to Corley set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Beljan – the fifth different Hilltopper with a scoring reception– to make it 35-0 15 seconds after WKU got the ball back.
“We got athletes, man. We got dogs. You can’t cover all of them,” Simon said. “We got dogs.”
Charlotte got on the board on the first possession of the second half with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Reynolds to Elijah Spencer, but WKU answered with a 19-yard scoring play from Reed to Michael Mathison to make it 42-7 with 9:58 to play in the third.
The Hilltoppers added a 39-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson with 9:06 to play and Brackenridge picked off Charlotte backup Xavier Williams and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown to make it 52-7.
Darius Ocean came in at quarterback in the closing minutes and capped off the 59-7 win with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dalvin Smith.
“It was big for us just to remind everybody who we are, what the team standard is and not to be defined by one week, and just for us to keep it rolling,” Stout said.
The Hilltoppers will return home next weekend for its final game at Houchens-Smith Stadium of the season. WKU will host Rice in a 1 p.m. game.{&end}