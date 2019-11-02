Isaiah Cozart was the last one, and when his jumper finally went through the basket in the final minute, it brought the Western Kentucky bench alive.
Everyone who touched the floor for more than 10 minutes scored and it was what an exhibition should’ve been for the Hilltoppers. Four players scored in double figures – two had double-doubles – and WKU had an easy night against Kentucky State in an 85-45 exhibition victory at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“That’s the last one of those kinds of games,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “Tuesday night is a real game. There’s things we can take from this game. It’s obvious I played a lot of guys, a lot of different lineups.”
And now the team that returns four starters and 75 percent of its scoring from a year ago will play with the final result counting for something Tuesday when the Hilltoppers begin Stansbury’s fourth season against Tennessee Tech at home at 7 p.m.
Junior forward Carson Williams stole the show in his first live action since sitting out last season after transferring from Northern Kentucky. Williams had 13 of his 18 points in the second half and finished the night shooting 8-of-12 from the floor with 10 rebounds. His double-double joined Charles’ Bassey’s 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead WKU.
“It’s been about a year-and-a-half since I’ve had someone other than these guys in practice every day,” Williams said. “It’s nice to go up against somebody else and it felt great to be back on the court.”
Josh Anderson added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Jared Savage led all players with 14 rebounds and nine points.
WKU had balance all down the stat line and featured nine players who had double-digit minutes.
“We just came into it like a regular game,” Savage said. “You obviously want to win. Everybody shared the ball well, points were spread out. I don’t think we’re going to have anybody scoring 30 each night. Everybody is going to be pretty even in the points because we have people that can score. I think we did well, overall.”
Stansbury went with the starting lineup of guards Taveion Hollingsworth and Cam Justice, forwards Savage and Williams, and Bassey at the center spot.
The Hilltoppers closed the first half on a 9-0 run over a four-minute stretch to take a 37-15 lead into halftime. Bassey had 10 points and eight rebounds, Justice had six points and five boards while Josh Anderson added eight points off the bench.
Kentucky State went nearly eight minutes without a basket until scoring with 16:05 left in the second half while WKU went on a 26-8 run. Williams turned into a one-man show in the second half. He shot 6-for-8 from the floor for 13 points and six rebounds in the first seven minutes.
“I go against him in practice and he bullies me all the time,” Savage said of Williams. “It’s nice to see him kick somebody else’s butt.”
WKU improved its shooting in the second half with a 47.5 percent clip on 19-of-40 shots from the floor. Overall the Hilltoppers shot 32-of-75 from the field, 3-of-20 from the 3-point line and 18-of-30 from the free-throw line.
“The thing we didn’t do great tonight, and I’ve had no concerns all fall, is shoot the basketball,” Stansbury said. “We didn’t shoot it really well tonight, 3-for-20 from the 3-point line, free throws didn’t shoot them very well. Maybe that’s just some tightness and nerves the first game. Those are two things I’ve had zero concerns about and haven’t seen any of that.”
Kentucky State, which lost an 83-51 exhibition at Kentucky on Friday, shot 27 percent from the field and made 3-of-22 3-point attempts. Jordan Little led KSU with 10 points.
“Everybody got their first-game jitters out of them and everybody got their feet wet,” Savage said. “I think we’re ready going into Tuesday.”
