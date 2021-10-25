Just off the field at FIU Stadium in Miami after Western Kentucky's 34-19 win over the Panthers on Saturday, offensive lineman Mason Brooks, quarterback Bailey Zappe and head coach Tyson Helton – who spent the majority of his career as an offensive assistant before taking over at WKU – were more than happy to talk about what the team did when it didn't have the ball.
"My hat's off just to the defense right now. They're rolling," Brooks said. "I mean, you saw in that game the D-line couldn't be blocked. I love to see those guys rolling. More momentum on offense I'd like to see us continue over, but seeing the defense do stuff like that two weeks in a row now is fantastic. That's, I think, what we're most excited about."
While the offense has been putting up points in bunches throughout the entire season, it's the defense that's stolen the show the last two weeks in a win over Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., and Saturday against FIU in Miami, and after an early four-game losing streak, the Hilltoppers feel momentum moving their way as they return home to face Charlotte at 3 p.m. Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"(The locker room is) right – it's right and it's always been right – but winning games solves a lot of problems and when you win games and do like we've done in back-to-back weeks, it gives you momentum," Helton said after Saturday's game. "Now you get to go home, get to play a tough Charlotte team. You want to have that momentum, you want to have that good look in your eye, you want to feel good about what you're doing and our locker room right now is in a really good place."
The Hilltoppers started the year 1-4, but after dropping their Conference USA opener against currently undefeated No. 23 UTSA, the back-to-back wins have solidified WKU's place in the race for the league's East Division title. WKU is 2-1 in league play, as are Charlotte, Marshall and Florida Atlantic – the four teams sitting atop the division.
WKU has a chance to further improve its position in a head-to-head matchup with the 49ers this week, before hosting a Middle Tennessee (3-4 overall, 1-2 C-USA) team that gave Marshall its league loss. If the Hilltoppers pull off wins in both, they would be playing for bowl eligibility at Rice the following week. The Owls are 2-1 in the West Division and handed UAB its first home conference loss since its program was reinstated.
"Every week there's surprises there and you've got to show up and play every single week. Everybody's pretty much in the hunt right now. That's what you want in a conference," Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. "That's what I love about Conference USA – it's highly competitive and you better show up every week and play your best game to win."
The Hilltoppers are coming off of their two most complete games of the season and will need to continue that moving forward if they want a shot to play in the C-USA championship game.
The offense had rolled early in the season and continued Saturday after a slower start. WKU was shut out in the opening quarter, but still finished with 34 points and 530 yards of offense. With FIU challenging WKU to run the ball early, the Hilltopper backs stepped up to the task and accumulated 148 yards on 30 carries. The 4.9 yards per carry came after continued improvements in the run game, and since the start of C-USA play, the Hilltoppers have averaged 5.1, 4.5 and 4.9 yards per carry over the last three games.
But it's the improvements defensively that have been most apparent.
After giving up at least 33 points each time out during a four-game skid, the Hilltoppers have held ODU and FIU to just 20 and 19 points, respectively.
"Just week-by-week, we just got better and better. That's all it was," WKU linebacker Nick Days said Saturday. "From week one to week now, it's just getting better and better as a team, as a defense. We know the offense is going to score, but as a defense we hold ourself to a standard and that standard is just give up no points. Even though we came out here and had two good performances, we want to be able to bounce back and build off both of them and make it even better the next time we come out."
"We've got to keep building on it," WKU defensive end Michael Pitts said. "We can't let these two wins make our head big. We've got to keep building, keep coming to practice, keep coming every day to work."
WKU's defense has done it by getting after the quarterbacks. After recording just five sacks in the first five games, the Hilltoppers got to ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff five times for sacks, and followed with seven on Saturday in Miami. Mike Allen also got to Max Bortenschlager on a two-point try, after breaking through to block an extra point after FIU scored on its opening drive.
For Zappe, who finished with 382 yards and three touchdowns on 39-of-49 passing despite some early miscues with the offense, seeing WKU's defense get to his counterpart is reason to be excited.
"It was nice to see our defensive line just terrorize the other quarterback," Zappe said after Saturday's win. "My past years before coming here it's been me, so to see somebody else getting it, it's like, 'Alright, your turn now, buddy.' I'm over here staying clean. I think we had, what, seven sacks? Seven. I mean that's unbelievable. It's awesome. That's all I have to say."
Despite playing a fairly complete game each of the last two weeks, Helton and his team still feel like its best football is ahead, and it'll get another chance to shine in all three phases again this week in front of a homecoming crowd against Charlotte.
"We talk all the time about how team football is about leaning on each other, and we needed to lean on the defense (Saturday) when things weren't going well offensively," Helton said after the game. "It was great to see the defense step up and say, 'Hey, follow us. We've got your back.' They kept getting those stops and made it easier on our offense where we didn't have to play so fast and we could take our time. That's what I'm really excited to see.
"We talked about gaining momentum throughout the season, so we're gaining that momentum, we're getting better every week and we'll have a great challenge next week against Charlotte."