Western Kentucky has rolled to four straight wins and could add another game to its schedule with one more victory.
The Hilltoppers travel to Houston to face Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rice Stadium and would become bowl eligible with a win over the Owls.
“I hadn’t even thought about it because our goal is Rice and continuing to try to win the conference. I shouldn’t say I hadn’t thought about it – I know what you’ve got to do to be bowl eligible – but that hasn’t been my focus at all. I don’t think it’s our team’s focus,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I think it’s just, ‘Hey, let’s win this game this week.’ ”
The Hilltoppers (5-4 overall, 4-1 Conference USA) have picked up four straight wins over Old Dominion, Florida International, Charlotte and Middle Tennessee after dropping four straight against Army, Indiana, Michigan State and UTSA – the final of which was WKU’s only conference loss.
In Helton’s first two years as WKU head coach, the Hilltoppers played in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, where they beat Western Michigan, and in the LendingTree Bowl, where they fell to Georgia State. Bowl eligibility requirements were waived in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hilltoppers finished the regular season 5-6, but a strong finish with three straight wins helped them reach the 12th game of the season.
The Hilltoppers have been a consistent program in bowl season. An appearance in a bowl game would be WKU’s ninth since 2012 and would be the 10th time in 11 seasons it was eligible for such games – the Hilltoppers went 8-4 in 2013 under Bobby Petrino but were not selected for a bowl game.
“I think it says a lot,” Helton said. “It says a lot about our leadership, No. 1, with our athletics director Todd Stewart and just all the resources he provides for us to do the things we need to do, from a recruiting aspect, to facilities and all those things. He puts us in a position for us to be successful and that’s what this place is about – it’s about No. 1, competing for a championship and No. 2 going to bowl games and No. 3 winning bowl games. That’s our expectation every year. It’s not something that we hope to do – it’s something that we expect to do.
“We’ve still got to go get it done. That’s why when people talk about conference and looking forward and all those things, I try to stay away from all those conversations, because none of those things happen if you don’t win football games. Just go win the game that’s in front of you this week – that’s the biggest thing.”
That’s also why Helton doesn’t talk about the C-USA standings with his team.
The Hilltoppers’ winning streak has them tied atop C-USA’s East Division with Marshall. The Thundering Herd knocked off Florida Atlantic last weekend in Boca Raton, Fla., to put the two “Moonshine Throwdown” rivals ahead of the pack. The two will meet in the final week of the regular season in Huntington, W.Va., after WKU faces Rice and FAU and Marshall faces UAB and Charlotte.
But next up for WKU is Rice.
“I don’t talk about it at all with the team at all. Individually, I’m sure we all look at it and kind of see, but we keep the main thing the main thing and that’s Rice,” Helton said. “Just focus on this week and making sure we try and go get that win and that’s all you can do. I think if you start talking about the future, that’s where you start to run into problems. We’ve had a pretty good formula the past couple weeks. We’ve just focused on the team we’re going to play this week and control those things.”
Rice sits in fourth in the West Division with a 3-6 overall record and a 2-3 mark in league play.
The Owls struggled early with a tough nonconference schedule that included Arkansas, Houston and Texas, but they knocked off UAB in Birmingham – the first time the Blazers lost a conference home game since the program was revived in 2017. It followed with overtime losses to North Texas and at Charlotte the past two weeks.
Rice has the second-worst scoring offense in C-USA at 19.3 points per game, while WKU’s defense has been stout in recent weeks, allowing 20, 19, 13 and 21 points its past four games, respectively. The Owls will likely try to hold on to the ball as they lead the league in time of possession, averaging 33:51 per game.
Jake Constantine has thrown for 1,059 yards and five touchdowns on 84-of-131 passing with three interceptions, with his top target being Jake Bailey, who’s caught 46 passes for 576 yards and two touchdowns. The Owls have four players with at least two receiving scores. Ari Broussard, Jordan Myers and Khalan Griffin have rushed 87, 89 and 89 times this season, respectively, with Broussard leading the team with 473 yards and Myers leading the team with eight rushing touchdowns.
Rice has the second-worst scoring defense in C-USA, allowing 35.9 points per game, while WKU’s offense has led the league throughout the season and is now averaging 41.3 points per game. The Hilltoppers have the seventh-best scoring offense nationally, the fifth-best total offense (514.2 yards per game) and the top passing offense (418.6), anchored by quarterback Bailey Zappe and receiver Jerreth Sterns, who lead the nation at their positions statistically and are returning to Houston after transferring from Houston Baptist in the offseason.
“They want to control the clock. I’m sure against us that’s what they’re going to try to do, is limit our possessions, control the clock offensively, try to have long drives,” Helton said. “They’ve really done that the past three weeks. That’s kind of been the winning formula for them. Defensively we’ve got to do a great job getting stops, get the ball back.
“I think it’s important for us offensively to start fast. We try to maybe get an early lead to where they can’t control the clock. That’s hard to do on the road, though, so that’ll be the challenge of our offense. You definitely are going to face a team that’s a hard-nosed, hungry football team.”
WKU is 2-0 all-time against Rice and has outscored the Owls 95-24 in those two meetings while outgaining them 1,153-613. The Hilltoppers have a 7-0 turnover advantage in those two games and are coming off a week where they turned Middle Tennessee over seven times.{&end}