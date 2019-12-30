Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. .HEAVY RAIN OVER THE LAST SEVERAL HOURS WILL CAUSE THE RIVER TO RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * AT 7:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 24.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 29.1 FEET BY TUESDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY WEDNESDAY BEFORE MIDNIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 30.0 FEET...SEVERAL COUNTY ROADS FLOOD NEAR WOODBURY. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 29.0 FEET ON SEP 1 2005. &&