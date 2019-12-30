DALLAS – For as much credit is deserved for the seniors of Western Kentucky who rode the ups and downs of the program over the last few years, the final high point and the closing act of the 2019 storybook was ultimately decided by a freshman.
The turnaround is complete.
A wild series of events came down to the freshman kicker. Cory Munson booted a 52-yard field goal to seal the Hilltoppers’ 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl, sending WKU into the offseason with momentum in the one-year reboot of the program under Tyson Helton.
WKU completes its season on a four-game winning streak and a 9-4 record, tripling the win total from a year ago that prompted the quick change of calling on Helton to take over a team that once experienced bowl victories as the norm.
The Hilltoppers experienced that feeling once again at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Monday afternoon at Southern Methodist University.
“We went out with a bang,” said WKU redshirt senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson, who had his own record day during the Hilltoppers' victory in Dallas.
WKU went through a rocky first half that shifted momentum to Western Michigan (7-6) with an interception returned for a touchdown just before halftime to make it a 10-all score.
Both teams exchanged touchdowns and field goals, with Munson’s second field goal making it 20- all with 1:36 left.
Senior defensive back Ta’Corian Darden broke up a pass from Broncos quarterback John Wassink on fourth down with 27 seconds left.
The Hilltoppers had one timeout remaining and a 20-yard connection from Ty Storey to Gaej Walker put WKU at the WMU 39 with three seconds left.
Caught off guard by the exchanging on the field of WKU’s field goal team and offensive units, Western Michigan left 12 men on the field on two different occasions. Broncos coach Tim Lester caught the first mishap in time to call a timeout.
Storey chucked it to the end zone and fell incomplete on the next play, but the Broncos still had 12 men on the field. The penalty flag came after the play and the official reviewed and confirmed it.
“They had their kicking team on,” WMU safety A.J. Thomas said. “We were going field goal block. The minute they switched we tried to get our victory team and got called for too many people.”
The penalty gave WKU one untimed down and moved the ball up to the 34-yard line.
“That was the wildest ending I’ve ever been a part of,” Storey told the Daily News on the field after the game. “We knew they had a lot of people out there. They were rushing four and still dropped eight. Just doesn’t add up. We knew something was up and thankfully they went back and saw it.”
That set up the game-winning attempt for Munson, who had previously missed a 29-yarder just before halftime. Helton didn’t say anything to the kicker he gave full confidence in for the job all season.
Kicking at 58 percent going into the year, Munson has been inconsistent, making 1-of-3 field goals in the last two games of the regular season. He was 1-for-2 in the first half, but made a 31-yard kick to tie the game just a few minutes earlier.
Helton just looked at the kicker and nodded.
Munson did the same in return.
“It’s pretty crazy with the penalties and having 12 men on the field,” Munson said. “I was off and on thinking I was going out there to kick it and the offense was back out there. I was just staying calm and breathing and people were telling me I’ve got this.
“Just stayed calm and swung through it. Next thing I knew it was up there.”
Munson’s previous career-long was 48 yards. He knew the 52-yard game-winner was good as soon as it left his foot.
“All the other (missed kicks) are wiped away right now,” Helton said. “I just felt like he’s a really talented kid and if we just kept putting him out there in pressure situations then sometime he would come through and he stepped up big today.”
Munson’s game-winner capped off a day where WKU’s offense moved the ball but missed opportunities that allowed the game to stay close.
WKU outgained the Broncos 481-307 on offense and Lucky Jackson topped his own WKU single-game receiving record with 17 catches for 148 yards. Storey threw for a career-high 358 yards on 35-of-51 passing.
Freshman tight end Josh Simon got in the mix of career numbers with six receptions for 105 yards.
Storey’s first interception on the fourth play of the opening drive turned into a field goal by Western Michigan. The Broncos drove to the WKU 12-yard line before the Hilltoppers held them to a 30-yard field goal by Thiago Kapps.
The Hilltoppers moved the ball just 19 yards on their first two drives, then got rolling with the first scoring drive in the second quarter.
Storey connected with Jackson on four plays to set up the 17-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Jahcour Pearson, capping a 93-yard drive that took 11 plays.
WKU extended that lead by a touchdown with Munson’s 26-yard field goal with 2:22 left in the first half.
Momentum turned back to the Broncos late in the second half with a timely bounce and missed opportunity by the Hilltoppers.
WKU was driving inside the red zone with under two minutes to play, looking to go up two scores. Storey’s pass to Simon in the right flat bounced off the tight end’s hand and right to Kareem Ali, who intercepted the ball in stride and returned it 85 yards for the game-tying touchdown.
The Hilltoppers got the ball back with 59 seconds left and Storey led a drive down to the WMU 11, but Munson missed a 29-yard field goal attempt as time expired to keep it tied at halftime.
“We played sloppy early on and that was tough, but that shows what our guys are about,” Storey said. “They battled to the end and we found a way to win.”
WKU went three-and-out on its opening series of the second half, and the Broncos responded by going 90 yards to retake the lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Wassink to DaShon Bussell.
It took a stalled drive and a fourth-quarter push before the Hilltoppers could find a score. A converted fourth-down pass from Storey to Jackson and the help of a defensive pass interference set up WKU with its position since the missed opportunity before halftime. They tied the game on Lucky Jackson’s 16th reception, a five-yard touchdown catch to make it 17-all with 6:32 left in the fourth quarter.
Each team exchanged field goals on its responding drives with Munson’s 31-yard field goal making it 20-all with 1:36 to go.
The Broncos drove all the way to the WKU 28 with under a minute left and faced a third-and-1, but Wassink lost his balance on the quarterback keeper and fumbled the ball for a loss.
“We tried to hard count them to get them offside,” Wassink said. “I don’t know if I just tripped over myself or the turf. I had an open edge.”
Rather than kicking a field goal from the WKU 30, the Broncos went for it on fourth down and Wassink’s pass was broken up by Darden on the sideline.
“If we were going the other way, we would’ve kicked it for sure,” Lester said. “It was different going into the wind. We had a one in a hundred chance. If we were inside the 10 or 15 it would’ve been different. We had a great call on that down.”
That returned possession to WKU, and the bizarre series of events eventually led to the freshman kicker putting a memorable ending to the Hilltoppers’ first season under Helton.
“Really been what our team has been about all year, is keep battling and keep fighting,” Helton said. “They believed in each other and played for each other.
“When I first started, they all talked about how it’s a rebuilding year. I don’t believe in that. It’s hard to walk into a room of 95 men and say we’re going to rebuild. … Sometimes when you go through hardships the previous year, it makes you stronger for what you’re about to get into the next year and go accomplish the things you want to accomplish. You saw that out of our kids this year.”
