MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Western Kentucky picked up a milestone victory against a fitting opponent Saturday.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Western Kentucky got back on track Saturday.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Western Kentucky picked up a milestone victory against a fitting opponent Saturday.
The Hilltoppers beat Middle Tennessee – their oldest rival – 35-17 at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., for the 600th win in program history.
“It was great. We checked a lot of boxes,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Four in a row (against Middle Tennessee), and now I guess we take the lead in the series, 600th win – it’s a lot of boxes we checked tonight. That’s why you play the game, that’s why you love college football – to have good victories like this.”
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Western Kentucky got back on track Saturday.
Saturday’s win is one WKU had been searching for for two weeks, but with a chance to reach the 600-win mark against Troy and at UTSA, the Hilltoppers fell short.
Because of that, it set up an opportunity to get it against its oldest, closest rival – the rivalry is called 100 Miles of Hate because of the proximity of the schools to one another – and WKU took advantage.
“It’s cool to be at a program with such tradition. I came from a program that the first year I got there was year four for the program, compared to here where we just got our 600th win,” said WKU quarterback Austin Reed, who transferred to the program from Division II West Florida in the offseason. “It’s awesome to be in a program with a lot of history, a lot of tradition, and to go out there and create our own history. … For it to be against these guys obviously is pretty sweet.”
The Hilltoppers’ first win came in 1913 against Elizabethtown High School, 20-0, under the direction of M.A. Leiper and Roy Manchester. WKU played its first game against a college program the next year under coach J.L. Arthur on Oct. 10 – and it was against Middle Tennessee. WKU lost that game 47-0 in Murfreesboro, and followed with a 36-6 loss against Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 23. On Nov. 26, 1914, WKU earned its first win against a college program, beating Eastern Kentucky 18-0.
WKU and Middle Tennessee have continued to battle for over a century, leading to Saturday’s 72nd meeting. With the win, WKU took the all-time series lead 36-35-1, and has now won seven of the last eight games in the series.
The two have battled in several close games in recent history, including nine meetings between 2007 and 2020 that were decided by five points or fewer – two went into double overtime and two into triple overtime.
“It’s interesting that we’ve played this many times and it just strikes to a true rivalry when it’s dead even,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart told Randy Lee in a pregame radio interview. “ … It’s been a great rivalry. A lot of close games.
“Really, I kind of think back to a Middle Tennessee game in Willie Taggart’s second year here – the 2011 season – when we were really still struggling as a program and still in our infancy as an FBS program. We won a game in overtime at MTSU and we had lost a lot of close games. We kind of were a program that found a way to Ilose, and I think that night we found a way to win and that just seemed to kickstart things. We finished the 2011 season really strong and then went to Lexington and beat Kentucky in 2012 and then we were kind of off to the races and I don’t feel like we’ve really slowed down a whole lot. That Middle game, to me, was a signature game back then.”
The program has had many other important wins since its first in 1913, including a 35-0 victory over Butler on Sept. 21, 1968, in the first game at Houchens-Smith Stadium, a 34-14 win over McNeese State on Dec. 20, 2002, in the Division I-AA National Championship game, a 54-21 decision over Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 23, 2010, for its first FBS victory and a 49-48 triumph over Central Michigan on Dec. 24, 2014, in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl for its first FBS bowl win.
But for the 2022 Hilltoppers, Saturday’s was what mattered most.
The 35-17 victory snapped a two-game skid, put the Hilltoppers over .500 and got them back on track in an important Conference USA game before Friday’s matchup at Houchens-Smith Stadium with UAB – the only team picked ahead of WKU in the league’s preseason predicted order of finish besides defending champion UTSA.
“It’s big. It’s a big win. I transferred here. I didn’t start here from the beginning, but ever since I’ve been here, it’s been nothing but love, competition – all that,” said WKU cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, who started his college career at Oregon and had seven tackles – 2.5 for loss – two pass breakups and a forced fumble against Middle Tennessee on Saturday. "I’m just happy that we got to get the win.”
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.
Covering Western Kentucky University athletics for the Bowling Green Daily News.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.