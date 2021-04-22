The Western Kentucky softball team sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring three of its seven runs before going on to win a midweek contest at Belmont 7-2 on Wednesday.
Brylee Hage turned in a two-hit, two-RBI outing while Katie Gardner earned the win while tossing four hitless innings of relief against the Bruins.
“We came out with energy and made the necessary adjustments to win the game,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We executed our short game and ran the bases well. Overall, a great team effort and response.”
WKU improves to 17-9 overall with the win, while Belmont moves to 11-21 on the season. The Hilltoppers now own a 31-1 lead in the all-time series against Belmont.
Taylor Davis and Hage each connected for first-inning base hits, while Paige Carter, Princess Valencia and Jordan Ridge all drew walks to help put WKU up 3-0.
Kelsey Aikey drew the start in the circle for the Hilltoppers and struck out six Bruins before giving way to Gardner. Aikey’s six strikeouts brings her to 546 across her career and with 17 more she’ll take over as the Hilltoppers’ career strikeouts leader.
Gardner relieved Aikey in the bottom of the fourth and worked the final four frames while not allowing a hit or run to the Bruins. She also struck out four Belmont batters.
Belmont plated its two scores in the bottom of the third on a fielding error and a single from Abi Ledbetter to pull within one. WKU responded in its next trip to the plate with three more runs. Webster led off the top of the fourth with a walk before Carter, Davis and Sullivan each followed with hits to push the Tops’ lead to 6-2.
Jordan Ridge added the final tally with a leadoff home run in the top of the seventh to make the score 7-2.
Davis delivered two hits while scoring two runs, joining Hage with a multi-hit performance. Sullivan and Ridge each drove in two runs for WKU as well.
WKU is scheduled to host Charlotte in a four-game series this weekend, starting with a 6 p.m. matchup Friday.