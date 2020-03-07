Western Kentucky clinched its Conference USA opening series over Middle Tennessee with Saturday’s 6-2 victory over the Blue Raiders at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Hilltoppers' Kelsey Aikey earned her second win in the circle in as many days, while Brylee Hage delivered the first three-hit game of her career.
“I was very happy with our mentality today,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We know that every game is important and I felt the team was dialed in and ready for Day 2. We’ll look to bring the same approach in tomorrow’s finale. Additionally, thank you to all the fans who came out for today’s game.”
With the Game 2 victory over MTSU, the Hilltoppers improved to 19-4 on the season and own a nine-game win streak entering Sunday’s finale. The Tops improved to 2-0 in league play while Middle Tennessee dropped to 13-12 overall and 0-2 in C-USA.
Aikey finished with seven more strikeouts to bring her season total to 114 while improving to 10-2 in the circle this season. Across her 13 innings of work against the Blue Raiders, Aikey’s allowed just seven hits and two earned runs.
In the win, WKU led off five of the six innings with a runner reaching base. Jordan Thomas drew walks in both of her leadoff chances, bringing her reached base streak to 19 consecutive games.
In addition to her 3-for-3 day at the plate, Hage stole two bases as well.
The finale of the three-day series against Middle Tennessee is slated for a 1 p.m. first pitch Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex. The Hilltoppers will look to sweep the regular-season series for the second straight year.
