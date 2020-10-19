The Western Kentucky men's golf team finished the first and second rounds of Georgia Southern’s Bash in the Boro on Monday afternoon.
The squad improved by seven strokes from the first to second round, shooting a 13-over 301 in the first 18 holes followed by a 6-over 294 in the latter 18. The Hilltoppers are currently in seventh with one round remaining.
Co-captain and senior Caleb O’Toole led WKU in scoring with the Tops’ lowest round of the day. The Alabama native made the team’s biggest improvement from round to round, shooting seven shots lower in his second 18 holes at the par-72, 6,876-yard Georgia Southern University Golf Course. O’Toole shot 77-70 to end the day at 3-over 147. He is tied for 23rd heading into Wednesday.
Fellow co-captain Christian Tooley is not far behind O’Toole, just one shot out of the top 25 individuals. He shot WKU’s best score in the first round at 1-under 71 and ended the day with a 5-over 77. His 4-over 148 has him tied for 27th.
In his second event of the season, redshirt junior Dawson McDaniel followed a first-round 78 with a second-round even-par 72. He is currently tied for 33rd, three shots back from a top-25 finish.
Both of redshirt senior Tom Bevington’s rounds counted for the Hilltoppers as he shot 3-over 75 and 4-over 76. The co-captain is tied for 35th on the leaderboard at 7-over 151.
Freshman Connery Meyer is in 43rd. He improved by two shots from round to round, shooting 6-over 78 and 4-over 76. Sophomore Luke Fuller, like O’Toole, improved by seven strokes during the day. His 15-over 159 is good for 46th with 18 holes remaining.
