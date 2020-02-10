Western Kentucky's softball team avenged its Saturday morning loss to North Florida with a 3-0 shutout win over the Ospreys in Sunday’s rematch at the Trojan Classic in Troy, Ala.
WKU's Shelby Nunn (2-0) earned her second win in the circle while Kelsey Aikey collected her first save of the season as the duo allowed just three total hits. At the plate, the Hilltoppers delivered eight hits to close the weekend with a 3-2 record.
“I am proud of our response and toughness today,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We were at the ballpark for 12 hours yesterday and came out today with the same level of focus. We did some good things this weekend, which we will build upon. Also, we did some things that are focus points for us this week. Finally, we’d like to give a big shout out to our fans that made the trek."
In the second meeting with North Florida in as many days, Nunn drew the start and with the help of the WKU defense retired the first 10 UNF batters. The Ospreys got their first runner on base in the bottom of the fourth but the Hilltoppers responded with a 6-4-3 double play to erase the runner and face the minimum through four frames.
With one out in the fifth, WKU's TJ Webster sent a double to left field before moving to third base on a Jordan Thomas single. From there, Maddie Bowlds delivered the perfect squeeze bunt allowing Webster to slide in safely and give the Tops what would ultimately be the winning run.
After recording the first two outs in the bottom of the fifth, WKU committed a fielding error, which UNF followed up with a base hit before Nunn knocked down a liner and tossed to Bowlds at first to get the Hilltoppers back to the dugout unscathed.
Paige Carter led off the top of the sixth with a base hit before Taylor Davis beat out a bunt for a single. Princess Valencia stepped into the box and executed a sacrifice bunt, moving both runners into scoring position. With two away, Morgan McElroy sent her second double of the season to left-center field, bringing home both WKU runners for a 3-0 advantage.
Aikey (1-1) took over in the circle for the final two innings and allowed just one hit – a bunt single – as the Tops retired all six other batters to secure the 3-0 victory.
Nunn exited with a line of five innings pitched, two hits allowed, two strikeouts and no walks while in line for her second win of the weekend. Aikey completed the shutout as WKU held its first opponent scoreless on the season.
Kennedy Sullivan registered a multi-hit outing with a 2-for-4 day at the plate while six other Hilltoppers each contributed a hit.
WKU will be back in action from Friday through Sunday at the Chatt Challenge in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play five games across the three-day event.
