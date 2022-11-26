Western Kentucky closed out the regular season with a nail-biter of a win.
The Hilltoppers went for the two-point conversion in overtime and scored to walk off with a 32-31 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday in the regular-season finale at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.
“We’ve always said, ‘When you lay your head on the pillow, just know it was in your hands, that you got to dictate your own fate good, bad or otherwise.’ That’s how we always play,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said during the postgame radio show on ESPN 102.7 FM. “Now, I wouldn’t say 100% of the time – it depends on is my quarterback healthy, is the guy I’m trying to throw to healthy? But that’s usually going to be our MO. I want the ball in our hands. Let’s dictate our own fate.”
The Hilltoppers (8-5 overall, 6-2 Conference USA) won the coin toss and elected to defend first in overtime, and FAU (5-7, 4-4) came out firing in the extra period. On the Owls’ second play, N’Kosi Perry found Jahmal Edrine in the end zone over a defender for a 25-yard touchdown.
Austin Reed scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper set up by a 21-yard completion to Malachi Corley, and WKU decided to keep the offense on the field to go for the win. After an FAU timeout, Reed completed a pass to Joshua Simon to give the Hilltoppers a 32-31 victory.
“Anything I can to help out the team,” Simon said on the postgame radio show. “We had it schemed out, we called the play on the sideline. It looked good and me and Reed looked at each other like, ‘We’ve got to get this walk-off.’ ”
The win kept WKU’s hopes at a return to the Conference USA championship game alive. Entering Saturday, the Hilltoppers needed to beat FAU and needed Rice to beat North Texas in a game that was not final by the Daily News press deadline. UTSA is the host for the title game for the second straight season after claiming the league’s regular-season title – the Roadrunners beat WKU in last year’s championship.
WKU finished with 571 yards of offense in the victory. Reed threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-52 passing with an interception. Corley had 127 yards and two scores on eight receptions, and Jaylen Hall added 118 yards and a score on eight catches. Davion Ervin-Poindexter led the rushing attack with 108 yards on 17 carries.
FAU had 461 yards in the loss. Perry had 283 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-39 passing. Larry McCammon III led the ground game with 127 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Owls, who miss out on bowl eligibility for the second straight season with the loss.
After a sloppy first quarter that saw no scoring, the Hilltoppers jumped ahead early in the second with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Reed to Corley, but FAU answered with a touchdown of its own on the ensuing possession. Perry connected with Erine for a 13-yard score to knot things up 7-7 with 8:41 to play in the half – a score that carried over into the break.
The WKU defense forced a three-and-out to start the second half, before two big plays put the Hilltoppers back ahead. Reed connected with Michael Mathison for a 24-yard gain and followed with a 46-yard pass to Corley, who bowled over an FAU defender en route to the end zone for a 14-7 advantage.
FAU again answered, this time with a big play of its own. McCammon broke free for a 48-yard run to make it 14-all with 10:33 left in the quarter.
Brayden Narveson made a 51-yard field goal on WKU’s next possession, but FAU responded with a 47-yard make from Carter Davis.
WKU and FAU were squared up 17-all entering the fourth quarter, but the Owls broke the tie with a 4-yard scoring run from McCammon with 13:08 to play. The Hilltoppers drew even late with a 22-yard scoring pass from Reed to Hall on fourth down to make it 24-24 with 3:56 remaining.
The Hilltopper defense came up with a stop, but WKU was unable to take advantage after getting the ball back with 2:33 left and was forced to punt. The Owls got the ball at their own 32-yard line with 38 seconds left and had a chance at a game-winning field goal, but Davis’ attempt went wide as time expired and the two went to overtime, where WKU came out victorious.
“The hat’s off to our defense because over and over again against pressure they were able to keep us in this thing, and I thought that was the difference in the game,” Helton said on the radio show.
While the Hilltoppers were unsure of its next opponent immediately after the game went final, WKU does know it will be playing in a bowl game that is to be determined.{&end}