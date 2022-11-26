Malachi Corley

Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley runs into the end zone for a touchdown Saturday against Florida Atlantic at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

 Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

Western Kentucky closed out the regular season with a nail-biter of a win.

– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags