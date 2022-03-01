Western Kentucky will close the regular season with two rivalry games.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to head to Huntington, W.Va., to face Marshall at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center before welcoming the Thundering Herd to E.A. Diddle Arena for a 2 p.m. game Saturday.
"We've just got to be able to avoid foul trouble as always – that's always important – and avoid those runs – they're going to make some runs on you, they're going to make some 3s – but it's not the same kind of team they've had up there where they just beat you with all that skill," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said Monday on his radio show. " ... It's a big lineup they start."
The two games are important for WKU (17-12 overall, 9-7 Conference USA) to obtain a bye to the quarterfinals in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament. The Hilltoppers had a seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Middle Tennessee to lock the Blue Raiders into the top spot in the league's East Division, and now WKU and Florida Atlantic enter the final week of the regular season both at 9-7 in league play. The Owls are scheduled to close the regular season with two games against Florida International. Charlotte sits third at 8-8 in league play with games against Middle Tennessee and at Southern Miss remaining.
The Hilltoppers can clinch the No. 2 seed in the East with a win Wednesday and an FAU loss on Thursday, or with a sweep of the Herd.
WKU's offense was limited to just five points over the final nine and a half minutes against the Blue Raiders as it saw its winning streak come to a close. The Hilltoppers were as close as four points in the second half before the 69-52 final, but that game was played without two of WKU's starters on the floor.
"Just go in with the same mindset like we had today – just go in there and fight with what we've got, the next-man-up mentality and just go out there and fight," WKU guard Josh Anderson said after Saturday's loss.
Luke Frampton missed the game with a non-COVID illness and is expected to return in some capacity for the Marshall series. Jairus Hamilton missed the game with a knee injury and is unlikely for Wednesday's game, Stansbury said Monday on his radio show.
"We'll have Luke Wednesday night. How long we'll have him, where all that is, we'll see, but just having him back with a smile on his face is a plus. Having his body out there, that's a plus," Stansbury said. "I think Jairus is probably, today, it's a no-go."
Marshall (11-18, 4-12) sits at the bottom of the East Division standings but has played better in the second half of C-USA play after starting 0-7. Its first win in league play came Jan. 29 against preseason favorite UAB, and the Thundering Herd has won three of its last five games.
The Herd have the sixth-best scoring offense in the league at 74.5 points per game, but the worst scoring defense, surrendering 76.6 points per game. Marshall hasn't shot the ball particularly well, ranking ninth in the league in field goal percentage (44%) and 13th in 3-point shooting percentage (29.4%).
"Marshall's kind of been a different team this year, too. They started off, I think they had lost seven or eight or nine in a row at one time," Stansbury said. "One characteristic that's not like a Marshall team – when you talk about Marshall, you always talk about their ability to shoot the basketball. For most of the season, they've kind of been the worst shooting team in the league – for most of the season. Last five games, they've shot it a lot better. Again, they've played their best basketball in the last five games."
Marshall does have one of the top scorers in C-USA in Taevion Kinsey. The 6-foot-5 junior guard is fourth in C-USA in scoring at 18.7 points per game. Andrew Taylor and Obinna Anochili-Killen add 14.3 and 11.9 points per game, respectively, while each of the three bring down over five rebounds per game.
WKU is 20-12 all-time against Marshall and has won five straight meetings.
Wednesday's game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Saturday's is set for ESPN+.