Western Kentucky will be the No. 2 seed from the East Division for this week's Conference USA Tournament.
The Hilltoppers beat Marshall 78-69 in the regular-season finale Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena to lock up the double-bye to the tournament quarterfinals.
"The biggest key was just playing our game," WKU guard Josh Anderson said. "I feel like our mentality was just by any means, we've just go out and get the dub so we can get that bye next week. It's pretty big with our rotation going in with like six or seven guys playing most of the minutes, so having that bye for the first game is big."
WKU (19-12 overall, 11-7 C-USA) won back-to-back games against the Thundering Herd (11-20, 4-15) to close out the regular season, and nine of its last 10 games -- the only loss during the stretch was at Middle Tennessee, which clinched the East Division regular-season title for the Blue Raiders. The Hilltoppers will open next week's league tournament at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday at 6 p.m. against either FIU, Marshall or Louisiana Tech.
The lone loss to Middle Tennessee to close the regular season came without starters Luke Frampton (non-COVID illness) and Jairus Hamilton (knee), but both played strong to close the regular season. Frampton returned in Wednesday's win over Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., and added 12 points Saturday, while Hamilton saw his first action since the first half Feb. 19 against Old Dominion on Saturday and finished with 16 points and six rebounds.
"I definitely feel a whole lot better, knee feels great. Honestly it just feels great to be back out there with my teammates," said Hamilton, who played 21 minutes. "They did a great job making me look well today, so I just appreciate it. I want to keep moving this forward, for real."
WKU wasn't nearly as efficient offensively as it was in the first meeting with the Herd, when it shot 57.6% from the field and put up 86 points, but saw a balanced attack with five players in double figures -- Dayvion McKnight had 16, Jamarion Sharp had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks and Josh Anderson had 11 points. Camron Justice added nine points for WKU, which shot 40% from the field and 29% from 3-point range but outscored Marshall 27-7 in fast break points.
"Still again, we survive with Cam and Dayv not having their normal nights offensively and we survive and still win by nine points," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "A couple of those stats, reasons why -- we took care of the basketball, five turnovers, 13 assists. We had 27 points in transition and we felt like that was our advantage if they were going to play big and they played big. That was the one stat -- it was 27-7 transition baskets -- that's a huge stat. Got to the foul line 15 times to their five.
"We rolled the dice again playing a team, Marshall, that shoots the basketball, we played them zone. We just said we're not going to let them pull Jamar away from the basket and we know they're going to throw it to (Taevion) Kinsey in the high post. Can he make enough two-pointers over the top of Jamar for 40 minutes to beat us? I don't think so, and tonight he didn't."
The Hilltoppers closed the first half on a 6-0 run to take a double-digit, 39-28 lead into the break, before Marshall chipped away and got within two twice in the second half -- with 14:55 to play on a 3-pointer from Marko Sarenac and shortly after with a layup from Kinsey.
WKU responded with a 9-0 run to push its lead back to double figures, and led by at least two possessions from there on the way to the 78-69 victory, which included a dunk from Anderson, two from Hamilton and an and-one from Anderson to close out the scoring and bring the sell-out crowd of 6,098 to its feet.
"That was a tremendous crowd," Stansbury said. "When that game got to four points second half, the energy from the crowd helped us a bunch and again, when Diddle's like that -- remember how it was last year? That made it tough. When it's like that right there, we're a hard out. Give everybody that came out today, give them an assist."
Sarenac led Marshall with 18 points, while Kinsey and Andrew Taylor each had 16. The Herd will play FIU on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The winner of the Marshall-FIU game will play Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and WKU will play the winner of those Thursday.