The No. 21 Western Kentucky volleyball program wrapped up the Holiday Inn - University Plaza Invitational by earning its sixth sweep of the season with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-16) victory over Austin Peay on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Following a weekend sweep of the tournament, Callie Bauer was named tournament MVP, notching 107 assists, 11 kills, 24 digs and three blocks, totaling 17 points. Friday against Northern Kentucky, Bauer recorded the first Hilltopper triple-double since 2009. Katie Isenbarger was also named to the all-tournament team in part because of her outstanding defensive effort picking up 23 blocks over the weekend.
Paige Briggs had a career day Saturday, notching 24 kills -- a career best -- on 41 attacks for a hitting percentage of .512. She also garnered five digs and a pair of blocks on her way to a career best 25.5 points.
The first set started with a Lauren Matthews kill followed by an answer from the Governors. The Tops responded with a quick 5-0 run led by a pair of kills from Matthews. Austin Peay went on a 3-0 run to tie things at nine. After exchanging points, WKU served up an ace and forced Austin Peay to burn a timeout with the score 18-13. The Governors stopped a 5-0 Hilltopper run by answering with two points of their own. WKU followed up with a 5-1 run, capped off by a kill from Katie Howard to take the set 25-16.
Austin Peay struck first in set two and later went on a 4-0 run before the Tops responded with a block from Matthews, making it 6-3. An Abby Schaefer ace and an Isenbarger kill as part of a 5-0 run forced the Governors to take time leading 8-6. The Tops continued from there, rolling off four straight to take a 10-6 lead before a successful challenge by the Governors ended the run. Isenbarger notched a kill to give the Tops a 17-10 lead. Paige Briggs later dropped one down the line to give WKU a seven-point lead -- her eighth kill of the frame. Isenbarger denied the Governors more points and closed out the set with one of four blocks on the afternoon.
The Hilltoppers took their first lead of the third set off Briggs' 19th kill of the match. Later, Briggs' 20th and 21st kills forced Austin Peay to call time. Out of the break, Briggs grabbed two more kills before the Governors ended the 7-0 run. Jennifer Rush and Briggs secured the final two points and WKU completed the sweep of Austin Peay by taking the third set 25-16).
WKU will next travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on Tennessee -- its second Power Five opponent of the season. The Hilltoppers and Volunteers are set to compete Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT.