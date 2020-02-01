MIAMI, Fla. – The Hilltoppers are fatigued.
For the second straight contest, Western Kentucky had to rely only on its starting five and still had victory within sight in the closing minutes.
The comeback came too late and the Hilltoppers ran out of time in an 81-76 loss at Florida International on Saturday afternoon at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. WKU (14-8 overall, 7-3 Conference USA) trailed by 13 points in the second half and cut the Panthers' lead to two in the final minutes.
The Hilltoppers, who entered the Florida road trip tied for first place in the C-USA standings, now head back to Bowling Green with two losses during the southern swing.
“No moral victories, but I couldn’t be more proud of a bunch of guys when they’re literally physically and mentally drained,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “Quick turnaround, down on the road against a really good team. We found a way to put ourselves in position and found an opportunity to still win the game on the road. That fight and grit and toughness will win you a lot of games.”
Jared Savage led the starting five with 20 points in the second consecutive game where the Hilltoppers went without any points from the bench. The lack of reserve help is most magnified by the absence of senior guard Camron Justice, who sat Saturday with more back issues that flared up late in the first half of the team’s four-point loss at Florida Atlantic on Thursday.
That hurt WKU most defensively, where FIU (15-8, 6-4) sliced its way in the half-court attack with 16 assists on 35-of-66 shooting from the field. Antonio Day Jr. had nine of those assists and 6-foot-9 forward Osasumwen Osaghae had 15 of his 22 points in the first half to set the tone.
“They got a really good point guard facilitating and then some shooters that spread you out,” Savage said. “They’re going to set high ball screens and roll that big man. You have to pick your poison.”
FIU held around a seven- to 10-point lead most of the game until Josh Anderson’s free throw and Jordan Rawls’ 3-pointer cut it to 74-71 with 3:25 left.
Taveion Hollingsworth had a running finger roll with 43 seconds left to cut the Panthers' lead to 78-76, and that’s as close as WKU would get.
FIU benefited on the ensuing possession with a timeout that came right after 10 seconds rolled off the clock before it could cross the midcourt line. Rather than a turnover, officials awarded the Panthers a timeout and they scored on Day’s layup with 13 seconds remaining.
WKU didn’t score on three contested layup attempts on the last possession as time expired and FIU hit a foul shot to seal it.
“We shouldn’t be in that position anyway,” Savage said. “If we play the way we’re supposed to play, it shouldn’t be in the ref’s hands. We have to do a better job getting a lead late like that so the refs can’t play a role in it.”
Hollingsworth and Williams each had 15 points for the Hilltoppers, who return home this week to face Louisiana Tech on Thursday and Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
Anderson had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Rawls wrapped up the scoring with 12 points and seven assists.
“Tough to win on the road, but we showed a lot of fight from being down today, keeping both games close,” Williams said.
The Hilltoppers didn’t have an answer for Osaghae’s 15 points in the first half that came mostly uncontested. His presence in the paint and the Panthers’ four 3-pointers led to a nine-point lead at the break. FIU broke out on a 9-0 run early in the first half, using turnovers on several WKU possessions to build a 10-point lead.
The Hilltoppers didn’t make a 3-point shot in the first half, but held their own on freebies with a 12-of-17 mark from the foul line. Savage converted a three-point play to cut the FIU lead to seven with 25 seconds left, but the Panthers ran down the clock for the last shot before the half and converted on Osaghae’s dunk before the buzzer for the 45-36 halftime lead.
“They’re hard to guard,” Stansbury said. “Got all those perimeter guys that can shoot it. Day can really get the ball in the paint. Then they got the big guy. First half, we got hurt in too many areas. We gave up that ball screen and gave up too many easy baskets to the big guy. Then we give up in zone, too many drives.”
WKU missed on all four 3-point attempts in the first half, then made its first when Savage opened the second half with a triple at the top of the key. The Panthers cooled off with one 3-pointer in the first eight minutes of the second half, but still held their distance with WKU getting no closer than seven points.
FIU kept pounding it inside and extended its lead to 67-54 on Trejon Jacob’s dunk at the 7:05 mark. WKU finally got back to the free-throw line 12 minutes into the second half when Hollingsworth converted both technical shots on a flagrant one. Rawls hit two on the ensuing possession and cut FIU’s lead to 69-63. His 3-pointer a few possessions later served as the turning point for WKU’s chance late, but the Panthers held on to improve to 10-1 at home.
WKU shot 42 percent for the game and made 20-of-26 attempts from the free-throw line.
“We obviously came up short,” Savage said. “A lot of guys played a lot of minutes in the second half and we kept fighting. That shows we have heart and toughness in that locker room.”
UP NEXT
WKU returns to E.A. Diddle Arena to face Louisiana Tech on Thursday at 6 p.m.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 76-50 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach. … The Hilltoppers are now 34-9 all time against FIU and 13-5 in Miami. Stansbury is 2-2 in his career against FIU. … The Hilltoppers have made a 3-pointer in 1,032 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … Junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth is now 20th on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,335 points, passing Tellis Frank. … Jared Savage’s 20 points tied a season-high he previously scored at Marshall. … Jordan Rawls’ seven assists marked a new career-high. … Josh Anderson’s 14 points and 10 rebounds gives him his first career double-double … Announced attendance at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center was 695.
