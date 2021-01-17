HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Western Kentucky men's basketball team has its first Conference USA series sweep.
The Hilltoppers traveled to the Cam Henderson Center and beat Marshall 69-67 on Sunday after coming away with a victory over its league-designated rival Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"These back-to-back games this year brings a new challenge. It's tough and something we haven't experienced before," WKU redshirt senior forward Carson Williams said. "In order to be successful in the league and achieve the things we want to achieve, we're going to have to get sweeps, going to have to win both games. We've just got to continue to do that."
C-USA, moving to a newly-formatted league schedule for 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has featured teams playing back-to-back games on back-to-back days against the same team in the same location, except for one league-designated rival – in WKU's case, that was Marshall (7-4, 1-3). The Hilltoppers (11-4 overall, 4-2 C-USA) won 81-73 in the first meeting Friday in Bowling Green, and finished off the sweep Sunday in the third weekend of league play. Through the first two weeks, only three teams in C-USA swept an opponent, and WKU had split its first two series with Charlotte and Louisiana Tech.
"Our guys have got to understand first one, second one, whether you win the first one or lose it, we're everybody's Super Bowl right now, whether it's the second game or not," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "And when you win the first one, it's tough enough playing that second one without being their Super Bowl.
"It was very obvious we didn't play our best in that situation, but again, hopefully you can learn in those situations. It's very obvious we went on the road this time in the second swing – yes, changed venues, same team – but we were a different team, particularly the second half when you've got to be good on the road."
The Hilltoppers started fast, but ended the first half slow and trailed 35-27 at the break. WKU tied the game at 41-all with 15:23 to play, but Marshall pushed its lead back out to five with a dunk from Obinna Anochili-Killen and a 3-pointer from Andrew Taylor. WKU responded with an 8-0 run, powered by six points from Taveion Hollingsworth, to retake the lead.
The two traded the lead three times shortly after, with Taevion Kinsey finishing an and-one to put Marshall up 55-53 with 8:38 remaining. WKU responded with a 7-0 run, tying the game on two free throws from Charles Bassey and taking a lead on a 3-pointer from Kenny Cooper with 6:15 left. From there, the Hilltoppers never trailed.
Marshall tied the game on a Kinsey putback and a Jerrod West jumper with 2:35 to play, but the Hilltoppers retook the lead. Jordan Rawls sank two free throws with 7.2 seconds left, and Cooper fouled Taylor with five seconds left at the direction of Stansbury. Taylor made the first free throw and missed the second, but the ball went out of bounds and the officials ruled it Herd ball after review. Mikel Beyers put up a last-second, game-winning 3-point attempt, but it came up short and the Hilltoppers held on for the 69-67 victory.
"I've said it many times, it's never easy to go on the road and win anywhere in college basketball, particularly against good teams, and Marshall's a very good team," Stansbury said. "They can really score that basketball. Playing them the night before last and coming up here and getting down a little bit the first half, our guys showed a lot of grit and a lot of character and I thought I had my best effort of togetherness there in that second half that I've had. That don't always show in the scoring, but I felt like we were really connected."
Bassey led WKU with 24 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, and Carson Williams added 16 points and five rebounds. The two big men combined to go 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and the Hilltoppers finished 7 of 11 from beyond the arc.
"Me and Carson, we can shoot, we can put the ball on the floor. It's just a mismatch," Bassey said. " ... We work on our shot every day in practice. After practice we stay and we shoot the ball. We just work on that stuff."
Taylor posted a team-high 17 points for Marshall and Kinsey had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jannson Williams was held to five points on 2 of 13 shooting, after scoring a team-high 19 with five made 3-pointers Friday. Marshall shot just 8 of 33 from 3-point range in the game and 2 of 17 in the second half. The Thundering Herd are scheduled to travel to FIU next weekend for two games against the Panthers.
Marshall closed the first half on a 16-2 run, scoring the final eight points – including a buzzer beater just inside midcourt from Kinsey – to take a 35-27 lead into the break, after WKU led for 14:03 of the opening 20 minutes. The Thundering Herd knocked down three of their six first-half 3-pointers during the stretch, and the Hilltoppers struggled to find the basket, getting just a putback from Bassey in the final seven minutes.
WKU finished with 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, resulting in 10 of Marshall's points. The Hilltoppers had only five turnovers in the second half.
WKU got off to a fast start, scoring the first six points before a fadeaway jumper at the elbow from Taylor got Marshall on the board. The Hilltoppers held Kinsey – C-USA's leading scorer – to just two points on 1 of 7 shooting before his buzzer beater – and went 4 of 5 from 3-point range, including two from Williams, who finished the half with nine points after scoring just three in Friday's victory over Marshall.
The Hilltoppers are now scheduled to open a series against Middle Tennessee, with the first game scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Murphy Center.
