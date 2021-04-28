The Western Kentucky men's golf team concluded its season Wednesday at the Conference USA Men’s Golf Championships at the par-72, 6,969-yard Texarkana Country Club in Texarkana, Ark.
Graduate senior Christian Tooley and freshman Connery Meyer paced WKU by shooting under par in the final round, leading the Hilltoppers to their lowest round of the tournament at 2-over 290. WKU finished 12th as a team after shooting 22-over 886.
“This season and week did not live up to our expectations in terms of results,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “I can say with certainty that it was not because of lack of effort or work ethic. This group showed up ready to work every day and gave us everything they had in every round they played. That doesn’t make this week any less painful or less emotional for us. It was hard saying goodbye to two seniors that mean so much to me, personally, and this program as a whole. They will be missed and their positive impact on this program will be felt for many years to come.”
Tooley and Meyer each shot 1-under 71 in the final round. It was Meyer’s second under-par round of the event, while Tooley improved his scores in every round. The freshman also tallied two eagles over the course of his round, while the graduate senior logged five birdies. The pair tied for 36th after shooting 5-over 221 for their 54-hole scores.
WKU’s next counting score came from sophomore Luke Fuller. He shot 1-over 73 for the final round. He finished one shot back from Meyer and Tooley, tying for 42nd.
Rounding out the scores was redshirt senior Tom Bevington with a 3-over 75. The co-captain carded eight birdies on his back nine. Senior Caleb O’Toole shot one stroke higher than Bevington at 4-over 76.
“It is now time to hit the recruiting trail and also reevaluate what we need to do better moving forward, in order to get back to the level of play we expect here at Western Kentucky,” Metts said in the release. “That will start immediately this summer and I’m looking forward to beginning that process.”
North Texas' Vincente Marzilio shot a 5-under 67 Wednesday and finished at 11-under to claim medalist honors.
The top four teams move to match play, with Middle Tennessee taking on Charlotte in one semifinal match and North Texas taking on UAB in the other. The Blue Raiders finished atop the team leaderboard during the stroke play portion of the championships at 14-under, while North Texas was second at 12-under, UAB third at 11-under and Charlotte fourth at 7-under. Match play started Wednesday afternoon.