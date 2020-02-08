Solely based on the emotions of Western Kentucky’s last win, Rick Stansbury had a feeling Saturday night would be a grinder.
The Hilltoppers were coming off one of their best games with a thin lineup to defeat one of the best Conference USA teams in Louisiana Tech, only to face a seven-win Southern Mississippi team on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles could nearly pick their spot behind the 3-point line and hit it, but that only served them for so long as WKU found its rhythm in the second half.
The Hilltoppers overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and controlled the final minutes to edge Southern Miss 75-72 on Saturday.
WKU (16-8 overall, 9-3 Conference USA) trailed for most of the night until Jared Savage hit a 3-pointer by the Hilltoppers’ bench with 3:18 to go. Carson Williams and Camron Justice took it from there by scoring nine of the team’s final 10 points as WKU remains unbeaten at home in conference play.
“It’s understandable and happens all the time,” Stansbury said. “Thursday night was an emotional game and we left a lot on that court Thursday night. I didn’t think we had that edge. For us, it’s a small margin for error. You let a team come in and get a little excited too and make some shots and everything works better for them.”
Southern Miss (7-18, 3-9) hit 10 3-pointers and forced WKU into shooting the same style by playing a zone, the first time the Hilltoppers had truly seen that defense since playing Rice in early January. WKU survived the night despite shooting 25-of-59 (42.4 percent) from the field and 6-of-27 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range.
But as the Hilltoppers have made a habit of doing, they capitalized on free throws by making 19-of-24 from the stripe while Southern Miss attempted just 11 shots.
“it was a sloppy game for us,” Justice said. “Didn’t shoot the ball well, they zoned us, daring us to shoot it and unfortunately we had a bad shooting night but it came down to the wire and it challenged us mentally and physically. Thought it was good for us in the end to fight back and get the win.”
WKU’s 9-3 conference record has it still in control of second place in the league after North Texas defeated UAB. WKU has a swing through Texas to play UTEP and UTSA next week before four games of bonus play are determined.
“We’ll celebrate tonight and think about what we did wrong and look back,” Justice said. “We’ll get some rest tomorrow and focus on Texas.”
Williams had 14 of his 24 points in the second half. Josh Anderson had 16 points and Savage had a double-double with 13 points, 11 defensive rebounds and three assists.
Justice had 12 points and hit the 3-pointer that gave WKU a four-point lead with 21 seconds left. The senior guard had 11 points Thursday against Louisiana Tech in his return from a back injury and now appears to be in a rhythm in WKU’s rotation. He logged 24 minutes with two rebounds, an assist and one steal.
“It’s not just another body, it’s Camron Justice,” Savage said. “He can play. You see he just made the game-winning shot for us. It’s not just another body, it’s a veteran guy that can play and help us.”
Both teams came out firing with 12 field goals in the first six minutes, led by LaDavius Draine hitting the first 10 points for Southern Miss. WKU went cold while the Golden Eagles stayed hot and went on to hit six 3-pointers and shoot 52 percent in the first half. The Golden Eagles entered the night averaging 4.4 3-pointers per game at a 28.2 percent clip.
Justice hit a 3-pointer to pull within five with two minutes left, but WKU didn’t score the rest of the half. Gabe Watson hit the sixth 3-pointer and Boban Jacdonmi’s shot fell in at the buzzer to give Southern Miss a 41-31 lead at halftime.
WKU shot 36 percent in the first half and hit just 2-of-14 3-point attempts.
“We were on our heels the first half,” Stansbury said. “They did a good job attacking our press early and scoring against us.”
The Hilltoppers scored the first six points of the second half and Josh Anderson went on an individual 5-0 run to pull WKU within 50-46 by the 15:23 mark.
Anderson hit two free throws with 11:46 on the clock to pull within one. Southern Miss went over four minutes without a score, but reextended the lead to four with Draine’s fifth 3-pointer of the night.
Anderson tied it with a driving layup with 8:14 left to make it 59-all. Southern Miss retook a lead and held a 63-61 edge for nearly three minutes until the under-four timeout with 3:57 left when Williams went to the free-throw line and hit the front end of a 1-and-1.
Savage hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the right corner in front of his own bench for the 65-63 lead with 3:18 left. It was WKU’s first lead since four minutes into the game.
WKU kept grinding and took the lead for good on Williams’ layup with 1:53 to go. Justice hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to make it a four-point game and the Hilltoppers stayed ahead with free throws to complete the comeback.
“It was huge for us,” Justice said. “We just needed something to happen, needed a bucket and I just felt good and when I caught it, that one went in.”
Draine finished with 21 points for the Golden Eagles, Watson had 16 points and Stevenson had 14 points.
UP NEXT
WKU travels to Texas-El Paso on Thursday at 8 p.m. CST.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 78-50 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach. …. The Hilltoppers extended their all-time series lead over Southern Miss to 12-1 after their ninth straight win. Stansbury is 7-0 against the Golden Eagles. … WKU has hit a 3-pointer in 1,034 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … The Hilltoppers have hit 113 more free throws (409) than their opponents have even attempted (296) through 24 games. … WKU committed only three turnovers in the win. … Carson Williams’ 24 points were his most since scoring 26 against Rhode Island on Dec. 21.… Announced attendance at E.A. Diddle Arena was 6,170.
