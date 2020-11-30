Western Kentucky is pleased with its depth early in the season, and it may be put to the test against a quality opponent Tuesday with the status of one of the Hilltoppers' best players unknown leading into the game.
Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth will be a game-time decision for WKU's meeting with Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center after sustaining multiple injuries last week in South Dakota.
"Taveion is kind of a game-time decision with what he does," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said Monday. " ... At least we've had three or four days to try to rehab, to try to get back and if he does play, he will not be 100%, for sure. Those are nagging injuries. We'll just wait and see if he's able to go."
Hollingsworth is dealing with a sprained thumb and a hyperextended elbow that occurred in WKU's (2-1) loss to West Virginia in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic championship game Friday, Stansbury said Monday. Hollingsworth returned to the game and finished with 13 points. He currently leads WKU at 19 points per game through three games.
In its three games in Sioux Falls -- which included wins over Northern Iowa and Memphis -- the Hilltoppers had nine players appear in all three games and average over 10 minutes per game. Center Charles Bassey has averaged 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in his first three games back from last year's season-ending injury, and Carson Williams, Dayvion McKnight, Josh Anderson and Luke Frampton are all averaging at least 7.7 points per game.
If Hollingsworth is unable to go Tuesday, or limited in his action, WKU is confident in its players off the bench.
"I feel like we've got a lot of depth on the bench and even in the starting five, so if Taveion's minutes are limited, then it's next man up," WKU senior guard Josh Anderson said. "That's gonna be our mindset, whether it's me or somebody off the bench."
Louisville (3-0) has won the last eight meetings with WKU, including a 71-54 victory last year in Nashville, and leads the all-time series 41-39. Louisville enters Tuesday's 5 p.m. CT tilt undefeated, with victories over Evansville, Seton Hall and Prairie View A&M.
Carlik Jones, a 6-foot-1 guard, has been Louisville's driving force early on, and leads the team with 19 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Jones is a graduate transfer from Radford and last year was the only player in the nation to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, and was one of just 16 players in Division I men’s basketball to do so since the 1996-97 season.
"He kind of dictates everything for them, so it'll be a task for me tomorrow to step up defensively and be the head of the snake for our team and just take that one-on-one matchup and contain him," WKU graduate senior guard Kenny Cooper said. "If we can contain him, I like our chances of winning."
Forward Jae'Lyn Withers is averaging 13 points and 6.7 rebounds, guard/forward Samuell Williamson is averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds and guard David Johnson is averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. Williamson suffered a toe injury in the second half against Seton Hall and didn't play against Prairie View A&M, however. He's one of four key Cardinals sidelined with injuries, joined by Malik Williams (foot), Charles Minlend (knee) and Josh Nickelberry (knee). Guard/forward Dre Davis and forward Quinn Slazinski are also both averaging at least nine points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Tuesday gives WKU its final shot at a Power Five opponent, according to its current schedule. Louisville is receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25, and is just four spots out from being ranked. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to continue play in Louisville's bubble following Tuesday with a Thursday game against Prairie View A&M and a Friday game against Little Rock, before nonconference home games against Rhode Island, Tennessee Tech and Mississippi Valley State.
"We're going to continue to play hard and continue with the mindset that we're one of the best teams in the country and that we can compete with everybody in the country, so we look forward to tomorrow," Cooper said. "Louisville, they're always going to be good. Coach Mack's a good coach, so it'll be a good opportunity for us to continue to make a name for ourselves."
WESTERN KENTUCKY (2-1) AT LOUISVILLE (3-0)
5 p.m., Tuesday, KFC Yum! Center
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (19.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Kenny Cooper, g, 6-0, r-sr. (4.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (15.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-sr. (9.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (7.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg)
LOUISVILLE
Quinn Slazinski, f, 6-8, so. (9.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Dre Davis, f, 6-5, fr. (9.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Jae'Lyn Withers, c, 6-8, r-fr. (13.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg); Carlik Jones, g, 6-2, gr. (17.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg); David Johnson, g, 6-5, so. (10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
Television
ACC Network
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Chris Mack (47-21, third year; 262-118 overall), Louisville; Rick Stansbury (84-53, fifth year; 377-219 overall), WKU
Series record
Louisville leads the series 41-39. (Louisville won the last meeting 71-54 on Nov. 29, 2019, at Bridgestone Arena)
Last time out
Western Kentucky lost to West Virginia 70-64 on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Louisville won 86-64 against Prairie View A&M Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.
