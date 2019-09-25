Among the list of items Tyson Helton reviewed during Western Kentucky’s bye week was reevaluating things defensively in preparation for Saturday’s game against UAB.
The Blazers have built a habit of scoring on big plays in three early wins. The Hilltoppers equally have a habit of giving up those big plays.
“That’s basically what’s been killing us these past weeks,” safety Devon Key said. “We tended to get lackadaisical sometimes, but we’re locking down this week.”
WKU (1-2) is one of the top teams in the nation when it comes to stopping the run, ranking 29th in the country allowing just three yards per rushing attempt.
It’s been a different story in defending the pass. WKU has allowed a first down for every opponent passing attempt (10.7 ppa) and 18.8 yards per reception.
That’s why reassessing the defense against an explosive UAB offense was crucial for Helton during the bye week.
“The focus of the bye week is focusing on ourselves,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said. “Obviously just making sure we limit the big plays, contain the run when we have to contain it.
“In football what you learn is there are strengths and weaknesses to everything you do schematically and unfortunately we’ve been caught on some pass plays. Some we weren’t in the right defense and some we were and we just got beat.”
Quarterback Tyler Johnston III is leading the Blazers (3-0) to 30 points per game and 6.1 yards per play. He’s been sacked just once in games against Alabama State, Akron and South Alabama. The sophomore quarterback has had three explosive receivers combine for 615 of his 746 passing yards between Austin Watkins Jr., Kendall Parham and Myron Mitchell.
Each are averaging over 19 yards per reception with Perham’s 28 yards per catch leading the country. All seven of their combined touchdown catches have been by 20 yards or more.
“Watching the 2018 receivers, I can see where they got the guys they looked up to,” White said. “They do a good job getting down the field, they have really good size and they have good hands.”
The flip side of that equation is WKU giving up chunk plays through the air. It’s improved by the week after the Hilltoppers allowed six passing plays of 30 yards or more and 10 plays of 15-plus yards in the season opener against Central Arkansas.
They allowed just one big play on a 40-yard reception against Florida International, but then let Louisville’s Tutu Atwell run free with 46- and 62-yard touchdown receptions against the Cardinals on Sept. 14.
Quick touchdowns is what led UAB to lead South Alabama 28-3 by halftime last week. The Blazers scored within three plays to open the game and had another three-play drive to cap their first four drives with touchdowns.
“We have to limit that,” Helton said. “They’ll get their fair share, but we have to say you’re not going to be able to do that at will when you want to. That will be important for our defense.”
Key and the secondary will have their hands full with Johnston III, who as a sophomore is already climbing up the career record books.
His 19 career touchdown passes has him in the top 10 on UAB’s all-time list. WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis is fourth on UAB’s career touchdown passes list with 27.
Johnston III had his best completion rate of the season last week by completing 22-fo-27 attempts for 313 yards and three scores.
“I see him over and over again, even when receivers are covered, he’s able to drop it in there and put it in really perfect,” Helton said. “He doesn’t have a strong arm and he doesn’t wow you, but he gets it done. We have to be able to limit those plays that he makes.”
