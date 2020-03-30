As Tyson Helton’s staff adapts to leading Western Kentucky’s football program virtually, he knows he can’t measure the success of a contact sport through technology and mobile apps alone.
Strength and conditioning coach Jason Veltkamp may indeed have a long list of creative routines that include heavy household items and body-weight workouts. Players may ace the tests about scheme installations from the coaches. But those limitations can’t measure the true progression of a program in the current climate.
And Helton is hopeful all the current restrictions will help stop the spread of the coronavirus and before it’s too late, life will return to normal and the football world can resume.
“All the weight lifting and all that gives you a good foundation,” Helton said in a news conference Monday via Zoom. “Once we get back, we have to get back into the football part of it. That’ll take some time.”
The Hilltoppers were set to start their spring practice schedule on March 17, but the sports world came to a halt five days earlier in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players were sent home and classes moved online. Every team-related activity is canceled the rest of the semester until the nationwide restriction on large gatherings is lifted.
The football team has only a few players staying on campus while everyone else has returned home. Helton’s staff is working from home and meeting with each other and players through Zoom video conferencing. His staff is tracking the team’s strength and conditioning with Veltkamp through BridgeAthletic tracker.
“I feel like we’re as good as we can be in strength and conditioning,” Helton said. “Coach Veltkamp uploads plans with videos on there. Our guys can video themselves doing it. They can check a box for how long they lift. They’re doing a really good job with that. That’s been beneficial. Once we get back, the football movement part, we have to get really on top of that.”
Hilltoppers like defensive back Trae Meadows and offensive lineman Tyler Witt have to be self-motivated while missing the team-aspect of football. Meadows, from North Carolina, and Witt, from the Chicago area, are both back home and spoke with reporters through Zoom on Monday to talk about the adjustment to online classes and home workouts.
“When we come back, it’s going to show who really put in the work and who didn’t,” Witt said. “I have a friend here who goes to Southern Illinois and I’ve been working out with him. We’re holding each other accountable. We were going back and forth about how there’s people who aren’t going to put in the work that we are, so this is our time to get that edge. It’s still the same drill. We may not be in spring ball, but this is the new path we have to take those next steps for next season.”
The fact that the players can’t practice together on the field has forced players to give more focus to what coaches are teaching in their position group meetings. Meadows said the shift to online classes forces him to stay disciplined and it’s translated to the film study.
“It’s more intense now, just for the simple fact that we can’t just get out on the field and get reps at it,” Meadows said. “You have to be very attentive to detail and give yourself that time to learn what’s going on and learn the plays. When we get back out, we’re going to start as fast as we can so we don’t want to miss a beat.”
When college football teams can resume practice remains unknown. President Donald Trump extended the nationwide social distancing guidelines to April 30, which will inevitably delay the timetable for gatherings to start their return.
What undoubtedly will arise in the coming weeks as the NCAA addresses changes to bylaws that allow for extra eligibility will be the question of altering the college football schedule. Will teams be allowed to make up practices missed this spring in June? Will they bypass that make-up time and allow fall camp to open earlier in July?
With football as the driving force for an athletic department’s revenue, Helton believes enough will be done to start football as scheduled in August.
“It’s all up in the air,” Helton said. “It starts with where we are at, what is our government saying and the (Center for Disease Control) saying and they start saying you can get back to doing things. Our country, football is a great game and a lot is done around football. I think there’s a lot of high people in high places that are having some meetings going, ‘Boys, if we don’t get football going, it’s not going to be a good deal.’
“A lot of meetings that are centered around football season. I’m hoping by June they’ll start to say something.”
Duncan granted 6th year of eligibility
WKU quarterback Steven Duncan tweeted Monday that the NCAA has granted him a sixth year of eligibility after his season was cut short in 2019.
As a redshirt junior, Duncan suffered a season-ending foot injury in the third game of the year against Louisville on Sept. 14. He was the team’s starting quarterback until that point.
Duncan’s tweet read, “Thankful that the NCAA has granted me my 6th year of eligibility!! Ready for some more ball.”
The Charleston, S.C., native will have the 2019 year count as a medical redshirt with two years of eligibility remaining. In three games last fall, he completed 70-of-119 pass attempts for 790 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.
