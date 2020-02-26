Western Kentucky downed Austin Peay, 10-5, in its midweek matchup Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.
The win moves the Hilltoppers to 6-2 on the season while dropping Austin Peay to 3-5 on the year.
After the Governors jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, WKU used a five-run burst in the bottom of the frame to break the game open and earn the eventual victory.
“I thought our players did a good job of keeping their focus and keeping their concentration,” coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “They found a way to walk out of here with a win against Austin Peay, who has played very well against us as of late. I was glad to see our guys responded and found a way to win today.”
Riley Boyd earned the starting nod in his second appearance of the season, allowing four hits and four runs while recording a strikeout in four frames on the bump.
Collin Lollar entered in the fifth frame to relieve Boyd, picking up his first win of the season after fanning five batters while allowing just two hits and one run over 3 2/3 innings of action.
Hunter Crosby made a brief appearance in the top of the eighth, where he recorded one out while allowing one hit before Bailey Sutton closed things out in the ninth inning, striking out each batter he faced.
“Collin was outstanding,” Pawlowski said. “He came in when the game was still in the balance and he filled up the strike zone. Hunter came in, same thing, and then Bailey was lights out in the ninth inning. When you have those guys down there you feel really good about our bullpen. All of those guys were outstanding tonight.”
Offensively, the Hilltoppers produced their highest scoring output of the young season, racking up 10 runs on eight hits and seven walks.
Kevin Lambert led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 outing while adding three runs and one RBI. Jack Wilson put together a 2-for-5 performance to go along with three RBIs and one run, while Eric Riffe collected four RBIs on the day off of a double and sac fly.
“Our offense – we’re just resilient, we’re competitors,” Lambert said. “No matter what, we’re going to get quality at-bats. We’re just going to find ways to score runs.”
