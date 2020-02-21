Western Kentucky used solid pitching and four consecutive scoring innings to earn a 6-2 victory over Wright State on Friday at Nick Denes Field.
The win puts the Hilltoppers at 4-1 on the season while dropping the Raiders to 1-4.
WKU utilized just two pitchers throughout the contest in Michael Darrell-Hicks and Jake Kates, while its offense strung together runs in the fourth through seventh frames to down the Raiders in the series opener.
“(Wright State) is a great club – they’ve been to Regionals before and won 40-something games last year,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge, but I liked the way our guys competed today. With our older lineup – (Wright State) pitched very well in the front part of the game – but our guys, the older guys, just kept being resilient at the plate and found a way to manufacture some runs. And I can’t say enough about the relief job that (Jake) Kates did today.”
Darrell-Hicks earned the starting nod on the rubber in his second appearance of the season, allowing just three hits and two runs while striking out three over his 4 1/3 frames of action.
Kates entered the game in the fifth to relieve Darrell-Hicks, picking up his first win as a Hilltopper after fanning eight batters while surrendering just four hits and no runs through the final 4 2/3 innings of play.
At the plate, WKU produced eight hits, with six different players recording at least one hit in the matchup. Jack Wilson led the way with a 2-for-4 effort to go along with two RBIs and one run, while Richard Constantine also produced a multi-hit showing after going 2-for-5 with a run of his own.
The Hilltoppers will face Wright State for Game 2 of their three-game series at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nick Denes Field.
