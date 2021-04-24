Western Kentucky dropped a doubleheader to Southern Miss by a combined four runs on Saturday afternoon in Conference USA baseball action at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Hilltoppers fell 6-5 in game one of Saturday's doubleheader, the same final from their series opener against the Golden Eagles, before falling 3-0 in game two.
"Southern Miss is a very good team," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "They know how to swing the bats and how to score. They do a very good job of that and they did a good job of that today."
Sean Bergeron earned the starting nod in the opener of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing six earned runs while striking out three in five innings. Aristotle Peter and Dalton Shoemake each made relief appearances in the contest, with the duo combining to toss a scoreless inning while striking out one.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers out-hit the Golden Eagles 11-8, with four players producing multi-hit efforts. Richard Constantine, Ricardo Leonett, Matthew Meyer and Ray Zuberer III all tallied two hits apiece in the game.
Devyn Terbrak recorded the start in game two, allowing just two earned runs while striking out four in five frames. Wil Moritz and Aaron Shiflet both saw relief action in the matchup, combining to allow just one hit in their inning of work.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers tallied just three hits, with Justin Carlin, Kevin Lambert and Zuberer each recording a hit in the contest.Southern Miss got on the board first, using an RBI-single through the left side to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
The Hilltoppers will close out their series with Southern Miss at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.