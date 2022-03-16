The Western Kentucky baseball team fell to Belmont 8-7 in a 10-inning contest Tuesday at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville.
The Hilltoppers entered the ninth inning with a 7-3 lead, but the Bruins rallied back with four runs in the frame before coming away with the 8-7 win in extras.
“You have to finish games and we certainly didn’t finish the game,” WKU head coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “We put ourselves in a position to win and be successful and we just didn’t execute late in the game. Whether it’s on the mound, obviously we gave them way too many free bases. Whether it’s defensively, we made a couple mistakes there too. No matter who you play or where you play, you have to be able to finish, and we certainly didn’t do that tonight.”
Bill Duby earned the starting nod for WKU, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out one in 3 2/3 innings of work. The Hilltoppers utilized eight pitchers from there, with the group combining to allow six hits and six runs (two earned) while recording two strikeouts in six frames.
At the plate, WKU racked up 14 hits and four walks, with five players producing multi-hit performances. Matthew Meyer led the way, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored, while Tristin Garcia, Aidan Gilroy, Jackson Gray and Brian McAuliffe all added two hits apiece.
Carson Shacklett drove in three runs for Belmont in his 1-for-4 day, including the two-RBI single to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, and Guy Lipscomb went 4-for-6 an RBI. Brodey Heaton also posted a multi-hit day for the Bruins.
Drew Lowry walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to end it.
The Hilltoppers will next travel to Charlotte, N.C., to open conference play against the 49ers at 5 p.m. CT Friday at Truist Field.