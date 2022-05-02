The Western Kentucky baseball team fell in its series finale against Rice 8-2 on Sunday at Reckling Park in Houston.
A solo shot by Tristin Garcia in the top of the first gave the Hilltoppers an early lead, but the offense went quiet from there, adding only one more run throughout the rest of the contest.
“It was great to see Sean (Bergeron) back out there for a second time (since returning from injury),” WKU head coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “I was really impressed with how he went about his business, and he handled his pitch count very well, so that was encouraging. Unfortunately, as a whole, we just didn’t play great baseball today. I liked the way we competed, but we didn’t execute at a high level. To win in this conference and to do what we want to do you have to be able to execute at a high level, we just didn’t do that today.”
Bergeron earned the starting nod for WKU, allowing just one hit and two runs (both unearned) while recording two strikeouts in four frames. The Hilltoppers utilized four relief pitchers from there in Jake Kates, Logan Bowen, Mason Vinyard and Aaron Shiflet, with the group combining to allow six runs (four earned) while striking out six batters in four innings of work.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied five hits and two walks, with two players producing multi-hit performances. Garcia went 2-for-4 in the contest, collecting a double and home run to go along with two runs, while Ty Crittenberger added a 2-for-3 outing.
Austin Bulman tallied three RBIs for Rice, including a two-run homer in the fifth. Guy Garibay drove in two runs for the Owls, while Hal Hughes produced a 2-for-3 day with an RBI and two runs scored.
The Hilltoppers (14-29 overall, 5-16 C-USA) will return home to host UAB for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Nick Denes Field.