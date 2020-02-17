Western Kentucky baseball dropped its first game of the 2020 season with a 5-3 10-inning loss to Valpo in its series finale Monday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers now move to 2-1 on the year after collecting wins over the Crusaders in the first two contests of the series.
Both teams battled back-and-forth throughout Monday’s matchup, with multiple lead changes occurring throughout the 10-inning contest. Each squad scored in the fourth and sixth frame to put the score at 3-3, with Valpo’s two-run 10th-inning ultimately being the decider.
"Our guys competed,” coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “We put ourselves in a position to win, but today was probably the day where we didn't execute as well as we had the first two games. I thought offensively, we got out of our zone a little bit and did some things that maybe we've got to work on and clean up - but that's the nature of it. We've got to learn from those mistakes and come back ready to go again on Wednesday."
Aristotle Peter, a transfer from Sinclair Community College, earned the start in his first appearance for the Hilltoppers. The junior recorded three strikeouts while allowing just one hit and two runs (one earned) through 5.0 innings of action.
WKU also saw relief appearances from Ryan Luckett, Jake Kates and Bailey Sutton, with Kates producing an impressive eight strikeouts in 3.0 frames on the bump.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers produced seven hits on the day, including their first two home runs of the season. Matt Phipps and Jack Wilson both recorded multi-hit performances, with Phipps going 2-4 and Wilson batting 2-for-5. Kevin Lambert, Jackson Swiney and Ray Zuberer III each added one hit apiece, with Swiney and Zuberer both blasting long balls in the fourth inning.
